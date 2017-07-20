New Habit Burger Grill With Drive-Thru Opens in Antioch, CA

Now More Than 30 Locations in Greater Bay Area

Antioch, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Burger lovers in Antioch have a new reason to celebrate after The Habit Burger Grill (Nasdaq: HABT) opened a new restaurant with a drive-thru on Wednesday, July 5 at 10:30am. This Antioch location marks more than thirty Habit Burger Grill locations serving the Greater Bay Area. The new Habit Burger Grill, home of the popular, award-winning Charburgers that are always grilled over an open flame and made-to-order, is located at 2430 Mahogany Way in Antioch outside the Sycamore Plaza Shopping Center.

A handful of pre-opening events took place, beginning with the first on Saturday, July 1, where the first 200 guests were awarded with a free Charburger, fries, and a drink during Free Burger Day at 11:30am and again at 5pm. The next event, Free Habit Day, took place on Sunday, July 2, where the first 200 guests who arrived were offered a free chargrilled meal from pre-selected menus at 11:30am and again at 5pm. Again on Monday, July 3, starting at 11:30am, the first 200 people who visited The Habit enjoyed a free chargrilled meal from pre-selected menus.

The more than 3,400-square-foot Habit restaurant seats 72 people with additional patio seating for 32. The restaurant and drive-thru will be open Sunday – Thursday, 10:30am – 10:00pm and Friday – Saturday, 10:30am – 12:00am.

Better burgers are just the beginning at The Habit where the menu also includes hand-cut salads, grilled sandwiches including line-caught, sushi grade albacore tuna, fresh chicken and hand-filleted marinated grilled tri-tip, and sides including onion rings, sweet potato and French fries and tempura green beans. Guests can choose from a variety of peppers, lemons, limes and sauces at a complimentary condiment bar to customize the flavor of their meal.

The Habit is known for its award-winning Charburger which features 100% fresh, never frozen ground beef grilled over an open flame and topped with melted cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, fresh tomato, crisp lettuce, and mayo served on a toasted bun. Their restaurants have been serving the Best Tasting Burger in America exactly this way since the first Habit opened in 1969.

Connect with The Habit on social media at facebook.com/habitburger, instagram.com/habitburgergrill, twitter.com/habitburger and youtube.com/habittube.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit was named the “best tasting burger in America” in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America’s leading consumer magazines. The first Habit opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969. The Habit has since grown to over 185 restaurants in 10 states throughout California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington and Maryland as well as two international locations. More information is available at www.habitburger.com.

