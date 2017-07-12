NEW Experience Eataly Pizza Tour

We just launched our brand new tour covering all the pizza and pizza-related ingredients at @eatalyusa​ Eataly Downtown, located at 101 Liberty Street. The store has an incredible supply of top-notch ingredients and this tour will explain pizza ingredients and history as we walk the aisles. We’re running this tour once per week on alternating days. Check the schedule to grab your tickets for the next Experience Eataly Pizza Tour!

First, the Pizza Napoletana from Rossopomodoro

Tinned tomato comparison between Baby Roma and San Marzano DOP.

Pizza alla pala at the Eatlay bakery!

Fresh mozzarella making demonstration by Bill!

An explanation of the starter culture used in all Eataly breads, given by head baker Erin!

Mozzarella di bufala DOP imported all the way from Campagna!

Glorious twin wood-fired ovens by Stefano Ferrara!