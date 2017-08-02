The New Cuties Coffee Bar is an LGBTQ Sanctuary in LA

Donald Trump’s bizarre tweets last week about banning transgenders from the military, though not actually endorsed by most of his generals, merely confirmed that systemic discrimination is alive and well in this country.

So the creation of any new space for the LGBTQ community (and their straight friends, of course) to gather in comradeship seems particularly exigent. To wit, LA’s charmingly monikered Cuties Coffee Bar, which just opened on N. Heliotrope near Melrose. It’s actually the first permanent physical manifestation of the ongoing social series Queers, Coffee & Donuts, which has acted as regular gathering around the Los Angeles area.

They serve, of course, coffee and tea, along with goodies from the vegan Erin McKenna’s Bakery. But you really want to go for the solidarity, camaraderie, and perhaps to even share a nervous laugh about the clueless ignorance of Prez No. 45.

We’re here…

