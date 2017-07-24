Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip Offers Half Off Franchise Fees For Military Veterans

Premium dessert destination rolls out major military incentive program

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip is in the midst of a significant growth spurt – both domestically and overseas. To add to the momentum, and to show its support for retiring U.S. military Veterans, the popular bakery café concept is offering a special incentive to Veterans looking for a delicious franchise opportunity.

Under its new military discount program, U.S. Veterans are eligible for 50 percent off the initial franchise fee when they sign a franchise agreement to open a Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip. This represents a $15,000 savings.

“We can never completely repay our Veterans for what they have done while serving our nation, but we’re proud to provide this special program as a token of our thanks,” said Greg Ganter, Senior Director of Franchise Development for Crest Foods, Inc., the franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip. “We’re also offering this incentive because we believe our military Veterans have what it takes to grow a successful business and we want to help make that goal achievable.”

The premium dessert destination concept is built around the world’s most powerful food brand – Nestlé. Each café serves up freshly baked cookies, premium Nescafe® Milano coffee, ice cream and a wide array of delectable treats. Most cafés also offer breakfast muffins, cinnamon rolls and croissants; gourmet sandwiches, crepes and paninis as lunch and dinner options; and barista-quality espressos, cappuccinos and lattes.

For more information about Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, visit NestleCafe.com

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a premiere dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles, and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premiere restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises more than 160 bakery cafés in the United States, Canada and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500”. For more information please visit nestlecafe.com.

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

