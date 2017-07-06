Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip Announces Franchisee of the Year

Ziad Dalal, CEO of Crest Foods, Inc., the franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, with 2016 Franchisee of the Year, Thayne Thompson.

Overland Park franchisee Thayne Thompson earns national recognition

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® today announced that Overland Park’s very own Thayne Thompson is the premier bakery café chain’s “2016 Franchisee of the Year.”

Thompson has owned his café, located at 11149 W. 95th St. in Overland Park’s Oak Park Mall, since June 2013 and through his keen focus on operations, customer service and being the best brand ambassadors, he and his team were chosen for this coveted national award.

“Our team takes many factors into consideration when choosing our Franchisee of the Year,” said Ziad Dalal, CEO of Crest Foods, Inc., the franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip. “Thayne and his team continuously excel in operational compliance, positive sales comps, brand representation and staff training. They truly embrace our brand standards, while also giving back to the franchise community. We are proud that Thayne is associated with Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, and we look forward to sharing even more successes with him in the future.”

The Overland Park café is one of more than 160 bakery cafés in the United States, Canada and the Middle East. It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

“My daughter Nicole and I are extremely honored to receive this award,” said Thompson. “We love serving our freshly baked treats to the shoppers here and it’s exciting to see that our hard work is being recognized. Thank you to the amazing Overland Park community for your continued support, and thanks a million to the Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip team for making it easy to succeed with such an amazing brand.”

The premium dessert destination concept is built around one of the world’s most recognized food brands – Nestlé. The popular bakery café serves up freshly baked cookies, customized cookie cakes, a wide assortment of freshly baked confections and beverages.

For more information about Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, visit NestleCafe.com, Facebook and Twitter, and check us out on Yelp.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a premiere dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles, and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premiere restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises more than 160 bakery cafés in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500.” For more information please visit nestlecafe.com.

Nestlé®, Toll House® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

