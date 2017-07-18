Natural Light Partners With Miller...No, Not That Miller

Natty Collaborates with Supermodel Marisa Miller as Part of Ongoing Campaign

NEW YORK, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Light, Anheuser-Busch's original light pilsner, has joined forces with the iconic supermodel Marisa Miller to bring some fun to beer advertising. The partnership between Natural Light and Marisa Miller will feature a digital content series appearing on both the beer brand and the supermodel's respective social channels this summer and fall. In the content, Marisa Miller pokes fun at the fact that while she may be a Miller, she always "prefers to act 'Natural' – Natural Light that is."

"When that 'Lite' beer started drawing comparisons to another light beer brand, we knew we had to get in on the conversation as Natty drinkers love what our beer brings to the table," said Chelsea Phillips, VP of Value Brands at Anheuser Busch. "As a self-proclaimed challenger brand, we decided it was time for Natural Light to up the ante and have a little fun with this, and we could think of no better way than partnering with Marisa – a Miller that prefers to act, and drink, Natural."

Natural Light is looking forward to continuing the momentum from its partnership with Marisa Miller and has several out-of-the-box initiatives teed up in the coming months.

"Never has it been so fun to be a Miller," added Marisa Miller. "Natural beauty is such a sought-after part of the entertainment industry – so naturally, I've chosen a beer that is right for me. I love the brand and this content is a fun, light-hearted way for Natural Light to take things up a notch as they take on my namesake. I look forward to the partnership ahead with Anheuser-Busch and for all you beer lovers out there, get ready!"

Natural Light – the fifth most-popular beer in America by volume – has reimagined itself over the past year with a slew of similar creative programming and strategic partnerships. From its sponsorship of fan-favorite pro golfer Smylie Kaufman, to the Natty Shack popping up in Augusta, Ga., to Barstool's Natty Tailgate Tour, to a co-branded merchandise line with Rowdy Gentleman, Natural Light's programming has been all about giving the brand a bold voice and distinct personality.

For more information about Natural Light, visit NaturalLight.com or follow us on Instagram @NaturalLightBeer.

About Natural Light

Natural Light was introduced in 1977 as Anheuser-Busch's first reduced-calorie light beer. Currently the fifth best-selling beer in America, Natural Light is brewed with a blend of premium hops and a combination of malt and corn producing a clean flavor, light body and satisfying refreshment.

About Anheuser-Busch

For 165 years, Anheuser-Busch and its world-class brewmasters have carried on a legacy of brewing America's most-popular beers. Starting with the finest ingredients sourced from Anheuser-Busch's family of growers, every batch is crafted using the same exacting standards and time-honored traditions passed down through generations of proud Anheuser-Busch brewmasters and employees. Best known for its fine American-style lagers, Budweiser and Bud Light, the company's beers lead numerous beer segments. Anheuser-Busch is the U.S. arm of Anheuser-Busch InBev and operates 22 local breweries, 21 distributorships and 23 agricultural and packaging facilities across the United States. Visitor and special beermaster tours are available at its St. Louis and five other Anheuser-Busch breweries. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com.

For more information, please contact:

Corinne Labitzke

Nick Eickemeyer

media@anheuser-busch.com

(312) 396-4397

nick.eickemeyer@zenogroup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-light-partners-with-millerno-not-that-miller-300489847.html

SOURCE Anheuser-Busch