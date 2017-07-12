Natural Grocers Brings Organic Produce to a Denver Food Desert

Natural Grocers brings natural and organic food to a Denver food desert with the opening of a new store in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Just two years ago, a Change.org petition garnered 1,231 supporters who banded together to demand a health-focused grocery retailer open in Northeast Denver. Natural Grocers topped the list as a grocer of choice for petitioners who wanted a retailer that was not only locally owned, but also provided natural and organic food offerings, local produce and brands, affordable pricing, and a commitment to local job creation.

Starting July 27, 2017, Natural Grocers will respond to this need by relocating the company's downtown Denver store to the River North (RiNo) neighborhood.

"Most of Northeast Denver, including RiNo, is a food dessert; there simply aren't enough quality food options within walking distance to the community," said Denver City Council President, Albus Brooks. "What makes this even more valuable is that Natural Grocers is a Colorado company that educates the community about health and sustainability."

In an era when behemoths like Walmart, Kroger and Whole Foods have systematized the grocery business into a scalable machine, family-run chains such as Natural Grocers still focus heavily on providing special value to those communities that need them most.

"'Dedication to the community' can be found on the wall of every Natural Grocers store, along with the company's four other founding principles put in place by my mother, Margaret Isely," said Heather Isely, Executive Vice President at Natural Grocers. "We still live by those five founding principles and make our decisions knowing that those commitments are the reason our customers are so loyal to the Natural Grocers brand."

The new store will be located at 3757 N Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO 80216 (38th and Brighton) and will officially open on Thursday, July 27.

Natural Grocers will provide the RiNo community with 100% USDA certified organic produce, 100% free range eggs, 100% pasture-based dairy, naturally raised meats and other high-quality food items and dietary supplements at Always AffordableSM prices. The company will also provide a nutritional health coach, offering free nutrition classes and health coaching sessions.

For more information visit: https://www.naturalgrocers.com/store-location/denver-rino-38th-and-brighton

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is a rapidly expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,000 employees and operates 140 stores in 19 states.

