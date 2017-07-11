Nékter Juice Bar Donates $5,000 from Sales of “Sneaky Spinach” Children’s Book to Festival of Children Foundation

Costa Mesa, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Nékter Juice Bar, the popular, Southern California-based modern reinvention of the juice and smoothie bar, has donated $5,000 to Festival of Children Foundation, a national nonprofit organization based in Costa Mesa, Calif., which brings together and coordinates the efforts of charities, companies and individuals that actively work to improve the lives of children across America. The funds were raised from the sale of “Sneaky Spinach,” a children’s book extolling the benefits of healthy eating written by Alexis Schulze, Nékter co-founder and chief visionary officer. Festival of Children Foundation will use the funds to continue offering free programs that strengthen children’s charities.

Sneaky Spinach, which debuted in January 2017, was sold in participating Nékter restaurants in several Western states, online at www.nekterjuicebar.com and on Amazon. The book chronicles the story of a boy named Nick, who refuses to eat his vegetables. To help him understand how important fruits and vegetables are for his brain and body, a group of Super Spinach leaves sneak themselves into Nick’s smoothies. Soon Nick notices that he is doing better in school and has more energy for sports and other activities, and begins to understand how eating right can make all the difference.

“The story of Sneaky Spinach aligns perfectly with our mission to support the health, well-being, happiness, and success of children in America,” said Sandy Segerstrom Daniels. “We so appreciate the generosity of Nékter Juice Bar, as the funds raised will help support so many of our initiatives this year, including the 16th annual Festival of Children at South Coast Plaza, and National Child Awareness Month, both held in September. Together, Nékter Juice Bar and Festival of Children Foundation are making dreams come true for children.”

About Festival of Children Foundation

Festival of Children Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization that serves to bring together and coordinate the efforts of charities, companies and individuals who actively work to improve the lives of children. Festival of Children Foundation gives a voice, guidance and support. 100% of the administrative costs are covered by designated funding, allowing donations to go further in direct support of programs and services that improve the lives of children. www.festivalofchildren.org.

About Nékter Juice Bar

Santa Ana, Calif.-based Nékter Juice Bar is the modern reinvention of the juice bar, offering fresh, delicious, nutrient-dense juices, smoothies and acai bowls that are made without processed ingredients artificial flavors, added sugars, and unnecessary fillers at more than 80 restaurants in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Colorado, with plans to open soon in new markets including Florida, Washington and North and South Carolina. The company continues to grow and seeks franchise partners, who want to own a business in the thriving health and wellness sector of the restaurant industry, and want to make a real difference in their communities. An Inc. 500 company, Nékter was recently named one of the “fastest growing franchise businesses of 2016” by Inc. Magazine, and was recognized by Nation’s Restaurant News magazine as a 2016 “Hot Concept.” Nékter now stands at #217 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ranking. For more information about the company or franchise opportunities, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com, or connect with Nékter Juice Bar socially at www.facebook.com/nekterjuicebar, or www.instagram.com/nekterjuicebar.

Contacts:

Cassady Taylor

Festival of Children Foundation

714-438-3205

ctaylor@festivalofchildrenfoundation.org

Erin Peacock

Peacock PR

949-939-1872

peacockpr@cox.net