My baby is now FIVE

Having a second child was a game changer. For quite sometime I thought to myself…can I really do this? Can I handle this all? It wasn’t easy. But my husband and I did it. We have the two most amazing boys on this planet (a little biased to say the least) and are thankful for them every single day.

Now the problem I’m facing…is they are growing up way too fast for me. Gavin is now at sleep away camp and Luke is Five. FIVE? WHAT? Ugh. MY BABY! I don’t want him to get any older. I love his voice, his smell, his snuggles. I don’t want to give any of that up.