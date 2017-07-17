MOOYAH Bringing the Beef to Billerica: New Boston Area Location Opening July 17th

Customizable Burger Franchise Expands in Massachusetts with Billerica Opening

Boston, MA (RestaurantNews.com) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast casual, “better burger” chain, is ready to satisfy the taste buds of burger enthusiasts in Billerica. The restaurant, opening on July 17th, will be located at 199 Boston Road Suite 8 in North Billerica at the Treble Cove Plaza.

Dan O’Connell and Dave French, close friends since they met at a wrestling match in high school, have teamed up to open the Billerica franchise. O’Connell, a real estate agent by trade, had always been interested in owning his own burger or comfort food restaurant, and knew MOOYAH was the right brand after hearing a colleague talking about the concept.

“When Dave and I first went and tried MOOYAH, we thought the food was just fantastic and we were immediately hooked,” said O’Connell. “It is such a fun and different brand; once people come in and try it, we know they will fall in love just like we did.”

The Billerica MOOYAH will hit the ground running with a grand opening on July 17th. O’Connell and French are already thinking about a second location in the area, but are taking their time to find their next perfect spot.

The opening in Billerica comes on the heels of the brand’s first Boston location, which opened in Jamaica Plain on June 20th, and will be joined by a restaurant in Berlin, Massachusetts later this year, bringing the total locations in the state to four.

“Massachusetts is a huge focus for us right now, as is the rest of the East Coast,” said Michael Mabry, president and chief operating officer of MOOYAH. “The Jamaica Plain location has already received tremendous support in its first few weeks, and we are thrilled for Dan and Dave to share MOOYAH with more fans in Boston.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan white or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey, all natural grilled and hand-breaded chicken, and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 10 flavors ranging from vanilla to Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s to strawberry banana and more.

In 2016, MOOYAH surpassed the all-important 100-unit milestone and will open an additional 14 locations in 2017. The brand also recently celebrated its tenth birthday with a system-wide celebration.

For more information on the growing brand, connect with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes on the Facebook Fan page, and follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

For franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.mooyahfranchise.com.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers, all natural grilled and crispy chicken sandwiches and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado, chili, and more than 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

