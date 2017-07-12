Moe's Southwest Grill® Issues Public Announcement: Queso Imposters On The Loose

Leading southwest fast casual restaurant chain warns consumers of queso imitators

ATLANTA, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Moe's Southwest Grill® is issuing an official public announcement concerning multiple alleged "queso" dishes posing as cheesy authentic goodness. These queso impersonators are claiming to serve the perfection that is smooth and delectable queso, attempting to fool consumers across the nation.

Moe's has been serving its queso for 17 years and our rich ribbons of liquid gold are famous for a reason. Moe's was struck with this news when cups of nacho-cheese-esque dips were roaming around, pretending to be southwestern-inspired queso. As a courtesy to our awesome fans and with a promise to serve and protect all queso lovers, Moe's is issuing this public warning.

If you have been duped by any of these queso copycats serving yellow, grainy, nacho cheese-like "queso" dishes, please snap a photo or share your feedback by reporting it directly to @Moes_HQ using #QuesoImposters.

Think you might have fallen victim to this? Here's how to tell:

Imposter queso is said to be yellow in color, resembling a block of faux cheddar cheese, rather than smooth, white queso blanco

The texture is grainy, devoid of the velvety queso goodness you've come to know and love

When snapping a gram-worthy pic for #foodporn, nothing happens. No magical cheese pulls or beautiful, bold drippings off the end of a perfect chip

As the experts on queso, Moe's wants to make sure your next queso experience isn't a bust. For New Yorkers that may have experienced a queso imposter this week, visit Moe's Avenue of the Americas (1029A Avenue of the Americas) to get a FREE cup of queso with any purchase tomorrow, July 13 only.

For all consumers across the nation, instead of risking a poor substitute, we invite you to experience the authentic perfection Moe's created 17 years ago: Download our Rockin' Rewards app and enjoy your first cup of queso on us!

About Moe's Southwest Grill®

Welcome to Moe's!® Founded in 2000 and based in Atlanta, GA, Moe's Southwest Grill is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves high quality and fresh southwestern food. Moe's has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family – from burritos to specialty items like quesadillas, nachos and stacks. Whether you visit one of our 700 franchised locations or have us cater your next event, free chips and salsa come with every order, and each restaurant has a salsa bar and serves our famous queso. Moe's Southwest Grill has been recognized as the Brand of the Year in the Fast Casual Mexican Restaurant category for two years in a row based on the 2016 & 2017 Harris Poll EquiTrend® Studies. Check us out online at www.moes.com to find a store near you, and then connect with us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About FOCUS Brands Inc.

Atlanta-based FOCUS Brands Inc., through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of over 5,000 ice cream shoppes, bakeries, restaurants and cafes in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and 60 foreign countries under the brand names Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Schlotzsky's®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, Auntie Anne's® and McAlister's Deli®, as well as Seattle's Best Coffee® on certain military bases and in certain international markets. Please visit www.focusbrands.com to learn more.

