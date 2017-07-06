Milestone Brands Celebrates One Year Anniversary with Growth

Dulce Vida Spirits Surpasses 35,000 Nine-Liter Cases;American Born Bourbon & Flavored Whiskeys Hit 25,000 Nine-Liter Cases

AUSTIN, Texas, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Milestone Brands LLC, recently formed in early 2016, continues to achieve growth objectives with Dulce Vida Spirits and American Born Whiskey. Within 12 months, Dulce Vida tequila has successfully surpassed the 35,000 nine-liter case mark and increased by 300%.

"The tequila category outlook is very strong. We feel Dulce Vida will play a significant role in the future growth of the category," says Eric Dopkins, founder and CEO of Milestone Brands LLC. "We're proud of the growth that Dulce Vida has already achieved since our acquisition, and are thrilled to continue our standards of quality, organic, handcrafted products. Plus, our addition of all-natural infused flavors."

Dopkins speaks to the newest addition of Dulce Vida Lime and Grapefruit, which uses real fruit infusion for a unique low-carb and low-calorie alternative that is Margarita or Paloma-ready with a splash of sparkling soda. However, Dulce Vida's traditional Blanco is the brand's driving force, making up over 65% of sales.

American Born has also approached a milestone mark, already exceeding 25,000 nine-liter cases since its March 2017 debut of the new bourbon and flavored whiskey roll out including American Born Bourbon Whiskey, American Born Apple Whiskey and American Born Peach Whiskey.

Both Dulce Vida Spirits and American Born Whiskey continue to gain momentum, as the innovative liquids roll out across 25 states in the U.S. Milestone Brands LLC has focused production on the 750ml size and plans to progress with additional sizes in the latter of 2017.

ABOUT DULCE VIDA SPIRITS

Dulce Vida Spirits was formed in 2009 in Austin, Texas, and hails from the Los Altos region of Jalisco, Mexico. The liquids are USDA certified organic and handcrafted from 100% blue agave with a lineup of quality tequila including: Blanco (80 proof), Reposado (80 + 100 proof), Añejo (80 + 100 proof), and Lone Star (100 proof). Infusing real fruit and all-natural flavors, Dulce Vida Spirits also creates low-carb, low-calorie flavored tequilas: Dulce Vida Lime and Dulce Vida Grapefruit. Dulce Vida Spirits is currently sold in 25 states. For more information about Dulce Vida Spirits, visit www.dulcevidaspirits.com. Follow along on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT AMERICAN BORN WHISKEY

American Born Whiskey, produced and bottled in Nashville, Tennessee, began as a moonshine brand – American Born Moonshine – but quickly expanded to bourbon and all-natural flavored whiskey including American Born Bourbon Whiskey, American Born Apple Whiskey and American Born Peach Whiskey. American Born Whiskey is excited to partner with rising country music singer Lee Brice, voice of the new hit "Boy," who truly represents what American Born Whiskey stands for. American Born Whiskey was founded in 2012 and is currently sold in over 25 states across the U.S. For more information on American Born Moonshine and American Born Whiskey, visit www.americanbornmoonshine.com and www.americanbornwhiskey.com. Follow along on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT MILESTONE BRANDS LLC

Milestone Brands LLC, premium spirits company based in Austin, Texas, was founded in February 2016 by two local entrepreneurs and veterans of the beverage and spirits industry, Eric Dopkins, former CEO of Deep Eddy Vodka and Chad Auler, co-founder of Deep Eddy Vodka. As a national spirits supplier and acquirer, innovator and marketer of alcohol beverage brands, Milestone Brands' portfolio includes Dulce Vida Spirits, parent company of the world's only 100 proof, USDA certified organic tequila, and American Born Moonshine, a family of moonshine whiskey products that honors the tradition and spirit of American moonshiners.

