Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2017 Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) today announced second quarter results for 2017. Provided below are the highlights:

Sales in local currency increased 10% in the quarter compared with the prior year. Reported sales increased 7% as currency reduced sales growth by 3% in the quarter.

Net earnings per diluted share as reported (EPS) were $3.84, compared with $2.93 in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $3.92, an increase of 22% over the prior-year amount of $3.22. Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure and we have included a reconciliation to EPS on the last page of the attached schedules.

Second Quarter Results

Olivier Filliol, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Sales growth in the quarter was very strong with excellent growth in Asia/Rest of World and the Americas. We continue to benefit from our productivity and margin initiatives which contributed to further margin expansion and excellent growth in EPS."

EPS in the quarter was $3.84, compared with the prior-year amount of $2.93. Adjusted EPS was $3.92, an increase of 22% over the prior-year amount of $3.22.

Sales were $653.7 million, a 10% increase in local currency sales, compared with $608.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Reported sales increased 7% as currency reduced sales growth by 3% in the quarter. As compared to the prior year, local currency sales increased 10% in the Americas, 4% in Europe and 15% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted operating income amounted to $148.5 million, a 15% increase from the prior-year amount of $129.1 million. Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP measure, and a reconciliation to earnings before taxes is provided in the attached schedules.

Six Month Results

EPS for the six months was $7.32, compared with the prior-year amount of $5.32. Adjusted EPS was $7.25, an increase of 28% over the prior-year amount of $5.68.

Sales were $1.248 billion, an 11% increase in local currency sales, compared with $1.148 billion in the prior-year period. Reported sales increased 9% as currency reduced sales growth by 2% in the period. As compared to the prior year, local currency sales increased 12% in the Americas, 8% in Europe and 12% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted operating income amounted to $275.9 million, a 19% increase from the prior-year amount of $231.1 million. Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP measure, and a reconciliation to earnings before taxes is provided in the attached schedules.

Outlook

The Company said that based on its assessment of market conditions today, management anticipates local currency sales growth in 2017 will be approximately 8%. This sales growth is expected to result in Adjusted EPS in the range of $17.25 to $17.35, an increase of 17%. This compares to previous guidance of Adjusted EPS in the range of $16.95 to $17.15.

For the third quarter 2017, local currency sales growth is expected to be approximately 5% and Adjusted EPS in the range of $4.25 to $4.30, an increase of 9% to 11%.

While the Company has provided an outlook for Adjusted EPS, it has not provided an outlook for EPS as it would require an estimate of non-recurring items, which are not yet known. The Company noted in making its outlook that economic uncertainty remains in certain regions of the world and market conditions are subject to change.

Conclusion

Filliol concluded, "Our operating results for the last several quarters have been excellent. Our Field Turbo investments, Spinnaker sales and marketing initiatives and new product launches are yielding tangible results and we continue to further our margin and productivity initiatives. We will face more challenging comparisons for the remainder of the year but with continued strong execution, we believe we can continue to gain share and deliver a strong performance in 2017."

Other Matters

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results today (Thursday, July 27) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To hear a live webcast or replay of the call, visit the investor relations page on the Company's website at www.mt.com/investors. The presentation referenced in the conference call will be located on the website prior to the call.

METTLER TOLEDO (NYSE: MTD) is a leading global supplier of precision instruments and services. We have strong leadership positions in all of our businesses and believe we hold global number-one market positions in most of them. We are recognized as an innovation leader and our solutions are critical in key R&D, quality control, and manufacturing processes for customers in a wide range of industries including life sciences, food, and chemicals. Our sales and service network is one of the most extensive in the industry. Our products are sold in more than 140 countries and we have a direct presence in approximately 40 countries. With proven growth strategies and a focus on execution, we have achieved a long-term track record of strong financial performance. For more information, please visit www.mt.com.

Statements in this press release which are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our businesses' actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see the discussion on forward-looking statements in our current report on Form 8-K to which this release has been furnished as an exhibit. All of the forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed under the captions "Factors affecting our future operating results" and in the "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year, which describe risks and factors that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in those forward-looking statements.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands except share data)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2017

% of sales

June 30, 2016

% of sales

Net sales

$653,656

(a)

100.0

$608,286

100.0

Cost of sales

278,739

42.6

260,710

42.9

Gross profit

374,917

57.4

347,576

57.1

Research and development

32,854

5.0

30,701

5.0

Selling, general and administrative

193,517

29.6

187,798

30.9

Amortization

10,249

1.6

8,655

1.4

Interest expense

8,171

1.3

6,872

1.1

Restructuring charges

4,023

0.6

2,205

0.4

Other charges (income), net

(744)

(0.1)

8,173

1.3

Earnings before taxes

126,847

19.4

103,172

17.0

Provision for taxes

25,267

3.9

23,584

3.9

Net earnings

$101,580

15.5

$79,588

13.1

Basic earnings per common share:

Net earnings

$3.94

$2.99

Weighted average number of common shares

25,751,374

26,631,015

Diluted earnings per common share:

Net earnings

$3.84

$2.93

Weighted average number of common

26,439,529

27,143,284

and common equivalent shares

Note:

(a) Local currency sales increased 10% as compared to the same period in 2016.

RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2017

% of sales

June 30, 2016

% of sales

Earnings before taxes

$126,847

$103,172

Amortization

10,249

8,655

Interest expense

8,171

6,872

Restructuring charges

4,023

2,205

Other charges (income), net

(744)

8,173

(c)

Adjusted operating income

$148,546

(b)

22.7

$129,077

21.2

Note:

(b) Adjusted operating income increased 15% as compared to the same period in 2016.

(c) Other charges (income), net includes a one-time non-cash pension settlement charge of $8.2 million related to a lump sum

settlement to former employees of our U.S. pension plan for the three months ended June 30, 2016.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands except share data)

(unaudited)

Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2017

% of sales

June 30, 2016

% of sales

Net sales

$1,248,223

(a)

100.0

$1,147,960

100.0

Cost of sales

530,406

42.5

500,477

43.6

Gross profit

717,817

57.5

647,483

56.4

Research and development

64,246

5.1

59,674

5.2

Selling, general and administrative

377,689

30.3

356,719

31.1

Amortization

20,294

1.6

17,079

1.5

Interest expense

15,912

1.3

13,452

1.2

Restructuring charges

5,455

0.4

3,085

0.2

Other charges (income), net

(6,474)

(0.5)

7,889

0.7

Earnings before taxes

240,695

19.3

189,585

16.5

Provision for taxes

46,649

3.8

44,323

3.8

Net earnings

$194,046

15.5

$145,262

12.7

Basic earnings per common share:

Net earnings

$7.51

$5.42

Weighted average number of common shares

25,841,243

26,781,154

Diluted earnings per common share:

Net earnings

$7.32

$5.32

Weighted average number of common

26,514,311

27,283,012

and common equivalent shares

Note:

(a) Local currency sales increased 11% as compared to the same period in 2016.

RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2017

% of sales

June 30, 2016

% of sales

Earnings before taxes

$240,695

$189,585

Amortization

20,294

17,079

Interest expense

15,912

13,452

Restructuring charges

5,455

3,085

Other charges (income), net

(6,474)

(b)

7,889

(d)

Adjusted operating income

$275,882

(c)

22.1

$231,090

20.1

Note:

(b) Other charges (income), net includes a one-time gain of $3.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 relating to the

sale of a facility in Switzerland in connection with our initiative to consolidate certain Swiss operations into a new facility.

(c) Adjusted operating income increased 19% as compared to the same period in 2016.

(d) Other charges (income), net includes a one-time non-cash pension settlement charge of $8.2 million related to a

lump sum settlement to former employees of our U.S. pension plan for the six months ended June 30, 2016.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

June 30, 2017

December 31, 2016

Cash and cash equivalents

$146,334

$158,674

Accounts receivable, net

448,098

454,988

Inventories

253,734

222,047

Other current assets and prepaid expenses

65,587

61,075

Total current assets

913,753

896,784

Property, plant and equipment, net

600,900

563,707

Goodwill and other intangibles assets, net

647,891

643,433

Other non-current assets

85,406

62,853

Total assets

$2,247,950

$2,166,777

Short-term borrowings and maturities of long-term debt

$21,608

$18,974

Trade accounts payable

143,607

146,593

Accrued and other current liabilities

423,594

421,948

Total current liabilities

588,809

587,515

Long-term debt

947,781

875,056

Other non-current liabilities

249,441

269,263

Total liabilities

1,786,031

1,731,834

Shareholders' equity

461,919

434,943

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$2,247,950

$2,166,777

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2017

2016

2017

2016

Cash flow from operating activities:

Net earnings

$101,580

$79,588

$194,046

$145,262

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to

net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation

7,953

7,994

15,919

16,116

Amortization

10,249

8,655

20,294

17,079

Deferred tax benefit

(2,264)

(5,548)

(3,840)

(8,852)

Other

4,211

3,569

8,023

7,148

Gain on facility sale

-

-

(3,394)

-

Non-cash pension settlement charge

-

8,189

-

8,189

Increase (decrease) in cash resulting from changes in

operating assets and liabilities

16,049

18,425

(25,671)

(22,565)

Net cash provided by operating activities

137,778

$120,872

205,377

$162,377

Cash flows from investing activities:

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment(a)

206

83

10,209

218

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(27,514)

(14,510)

(48,529)

(28,858)

Acquisitions

(697)

-

(697)

(4,329)

Net hedging settlements on intercompany loans

(1,345)

(1,053)

(1,033)

1,075

Net cash used in investing activities

(29,350)

(15,480)

(40,050)

(31,894)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from borrowings

200,189

163,147

672,921

392,560

Repayments of borrowings

(205,281)

(145,217)

(615,162)

(269,684)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

8,734

8,056

16,935

13,965

Repurchases of common stock

(124,952)

(124,997)

(249,949)

(249,997)

Other financing activities

(7,205)

(555)

(7,205)

(680)

Net cash used in financing activities

(128,515)

(99,566)

(182,460)

(113,836)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

1,528

(1,775)

4,793

(888)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(18,559)

4,051

(12,340)

15,759

Cash and cash equivalents:

Beginning of period

164,893

110,595

158,674

98,887

End of period

$146,334

$114,646

$146,334

$114,646

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

Net cash provided by operating activities

$137,778

$120,872

$205,377

$162,377

Payments in respect of restructuring activities

2,748

2,461

5,326

4,302

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

206

83

10,209

218

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(27,514)

(14,510)

(48,529)

(28,858)

Free cash flow

$113,218

$108,906

$172,383

$138,039

(a) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment includes $9.9 million relating to the sale of a facility in Switzerland in connection with our

initiative to consolidate certain Swiss operations into a new facility for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.

OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS

SALES GROWTH BY DESTINATION

(unaudited)

Europe

Americas

Asia/RoW

Total

U.S. Dollar Sales Growth

Three Months Ended June 30, 2017

1%

9%

13%

7%

Six Months Ended June 30, 2017

4%

11%

10%

9%

Local Currency Sales Growth

Three Months Ended June 30, 2017

4%

10%

15%

10%

Six Months Ended June 30, 2017

8%

12%

12%

11%

RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EPS AS REPORTED TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

(unaudited)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2017

2016

% Growth

2017

2016

% Growth

EPS as reported, diluted

$3.84

$2.93

31%

$7.32

$5.32

38%

Restructuring charges, net of tax

0.12

(a)

0.06

(a)

0.16

(a)

0.09

(a)

Purchased intangible amortization, net of tax

0.06

(b)

0.04

(b)

0.11

(b)

0.08

(b)

Income tax expense

(0.10)

(c)

-

(0.24)

(c)

-

Gain on facility sale

-

-

(0.10)

(d)

-

Non-cash pension settlement charge, net of tax

-

0.19

(e)

-

0.19

(e)

Adjusted EPS, diluted

$3.92

$3.22

22%

$7.25

$5.68

28%

Notes:

(a) Represents the EPS impact of restructuring charges of $4.0 million ($3.1 million after tax) and $2.2 million ($1.7 million after tax) for the

three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, and $5.5 million ($4.3 million after tax) and $3.1 million ($2.3 million after tax) for the six

months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively, which primarily include employee related costs.

(b) Represents the EPS impact of purchased intangibles amortization, net of tax, of $1.5 million and $1.0 million for the three months

ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, and $3.0 million and $2.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively.

(c) Represents the EPS impact of the difference between our reported tax rate of 20% and 19% during the three and six

months ending June 30, 2017 and our estimated annual income tax rate of 22%, which reflects a 2% benefit pertaining to

excess tax benefits associated with stock option exercises.

(d) Represents the EPS impact of a one-time gain of $3.4 million ($2.7 million after tax) for the six months ended June 30, 2017

relating to the sale of a facility in Switzerland in connection with our initiative to consolidate certain Swiss operations into

a new facility.

(e) Represents the EPS impact of a one-time non-cash pension settlement charge of $8.2 million ($5.1 million after tax) related

to a lump sum settlement to former employees of our U.S. pension plan for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016.

