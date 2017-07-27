McDonald's Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.94 per share of common stock payable on September 18, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2017.

Upcoming Communications

McDonald's plans to release third quarter results before the market opens on October 24, 2017 and will host an investor webcast. This webcast will be broadcast live and available for replay for a limited time thereafter at www.investor.mcdonalds.com.

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 37,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 85% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business men and women.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as its annual and quarterly reports and current reports on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as may otherwise be required by law.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcdonalds-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-300494622.html

SOURCE McDonald's Corporation