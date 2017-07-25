McDonald’s McDelivery Expands to 4,200 Restaurants in 13 Countries with UberEATS

McDonald’s Celebrates with Global McDelivery Day featuring surprise moments for fans including access to the new McDelivery Collection via UberEATS

Oak Brook, IL (RestaurantNews.com) From New York City to New Zealand and Canada to the Netherlands, McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) has expanded McDelivery with UberEATS to 13 countries, including 3,500 restaurants in the U.S. in the past three months. McDelivery is now available across the globe from over 7,800 restaurants in 47 countries and six continents.

In celebration of this new way for customers to enjoy their favorite menu items delivered right to their home, work or beyond, McDonald’s is marking the milestone with Global McDelivery Day, by surprising customers who order McDelivery on July 26th with special deliveries and fun McDonald’s moments.

“We are excited to bring this new level of convenience to more of our customers around the globe, delivering on our commitment to transform the customer experience in and out of our restaurants,” said McDonald’s President and CEO Steve Easterbrook. “Global McDelivery Day is our way of celebrating the expansion of delivery while highlighting McDonald’s ability to give our customers the great tasting food they love at McDonald’s, where they want to enjoy it.”

Across the world, Global McDelivery Day will come to life at 11 a.m. local time with delightful moments for customers, and in select cities and countries where McDelivery is available through UberEATS, McDonald’s fans will have access to the free, limited edition McDelivery Collection of fun, fashionable items to enjoy with McDelivery. In the U.S., model Chrissy Teigen will be delivering McDelivery Collection gear for several group deliveries in New York City. In Canada, consumers who find the mysterious McBench can get McDonald’s delivered right to their spot and in Italy, celebrity Belén Rodriguez will surprise fans with a special McDelivery orders. In Japan, customers will have the option to “Order a Smile” to receive a personalized thank you message from crew members and in the Netherlands, McDonald’s is delivering to fans who have posted on social media about why they need a McDelivery.

In addition to countries where McDonald’s utilizes end-to-end owned delivery service models, this global benchmark was reached in partnership with various third parties for ordering and fulfillment — with UberEATS being McDonald’s largest global McDelivery partner.

“We are excited to celebrate our global expansion with McDonald’s,” said Jason Droege, Head of UberEverything. “UberEATS is happy to make food delivery easy at the push of a button whether you’re enjoying a McNuggets picnic with a side of fresh air or hanging back at home with a Big Mac and matching pillowcase.”

Globally, McDonald’s is one of the largest providers of delivered food in the world, with over two decades of delivery experience and annual systemwide delivery sales of nearly $1 billion across various markets in Asia and the Middle East.

“With 75% of the population in our top markets in the world less than three miles from a McDonald’s, we are well positioned to meet the untapped demand of delivery for our customers,” Easterbrook added.

Delivery is just one of the ways that McDonald’s continues to raise the bar for its customers. Last year, McDonald’s made changes to its menu including removing artificial preservatives from several menu items including Chicken McNuggets. McDonald’s is transforming the customer experience through more modern restaurants featuring self-order kiosks and table service with the Experience of the Future and with mobile ordering and pay which will roll out later this year to 20,000 restaurants around the world, including the U.S.

For more information about McDelivery and the special deliveries on Global McDelivery Day, go to McDeliveryatMcDonalds.com or follow along with the day’s surprises on Twitter with the #GlobalMcDeliveryDay hashtag. For information on cities and restaurants that the McDelivery Collection will be available from, go to McDeliveryatMcDonalds.com.

About McDelivery

With over two decades of delivery experience, Asia and the Middle East, McDonald’s is already one of the largest global delivery players. Around the world, McDonald’s utilizes several different models for McDelivery including partnering with various third parties for order and delivery fulfillment. McDelivery is currently available from over 7,800 restaurants in 47 countries.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s is the world’s leading global foodservice retailer with over 37,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 85 percent of McDonald’s restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business men and women.

About UberEATS

UberEATS is Uber’s stand-alone meal delivery app that makes getting food as easy as requesting a ride, whether you’re at home, the office, or the park. Uber is leveraging its technology and expanding its delivery partner network to deliver food to hungry customers who can track their order, customize their drop off, and use the same account they use to take rides. UberEATS is available in more than 100 cities in all inhabitable continents around the globe.