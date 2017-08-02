MatchaBar Set For National Expansion After Announcing National Roll Out with Whole Foods Market®

"Better Energy" MatchaBar continues to disrupt the energy space, bringing in investors including multi-platinum recording artist Drake!

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- MatchaBar announced today, after closing a Series A round of financing, that they plan to roll-out their "Better Energy" bottled matcha beverage with Whole Foods Market in September. Founded by native New Yorkers Max and Graham Fortgang, MatchaBar is on a mission to bring matcha to the people, spreading "Better Energy" nationwide.

This new distribution deal also coincides with an exciting new investor, platinum-selling recording artist Drake: "We have been fortunate to secure the backing of such notable investors including one of the world's greatest entertainers - Drake. We feel Drake not only embodies the entrepreneurial spirit of our brand, but also our company's ethos 'good things come to those who hustle,'" said MatchaBar co-founder Graham Fortgang.

This partnership follows the launch of MatchaBar's innovative "billboard" concept for their bottled line, which has allowed the brand to speak directly to its target audience from store shelves with an ever-changing array of bold, culturally-relevant statements on the front label! This rebellious concept was created in partnership with Bullish, an investor in the brand.

Additionally, the Whole Foods Market national expansion is a major step forward for MatchaBar, which in just a few short years has evolved from a single New York cafe to a bicoastal operation with a Los Angeles location and a bottled product. The founders "cannot imagine a better partner" than Whole Foods. Their day one mission has been to bring matcha to the people so we're unbelievably proud to be the first ceremonial-grade bottled matcha brand to roll out nationwide with Whole Foods Market in September 2017.

"Max and I started this brand with a clear vision: MatchaBar would become the first major disruption in the energy space since Red Bull and 5-hour ENERGY. With two additional cafes set to open by the end of 2017 and a national roll-out of bottled product, we could not be more thrilled with these two announcements. We now have the opportunity to share what we believe to be a 'Better Energy' with everyone across the U.S.—Whole Foods' reach is exponential," said MatchaBar co-founder Graham Fortgang.

More than a green drink, more than an energy drink, MatchaBar is a game changer in the quickly growing matcha industry. Sourced from a fifth-generation family farm in Nishio, Japan, its ceremonial grade matcha is a proprietary blend that inspires peak mental performance beyond the leagues of caffeine. Loaded with antioxidants and l-theanine, a natural amino acid known as a calming agent, MatchaBar is better energy.

"We believe there is a clear need for a healthier alternative in the energy category, and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of matcha in the US. It has been a beautiful experience watching the matcha take off and blossom into a massive market. Consumers are clearly seeking out a cleaner, calmer way to energize and we predict the space will grow to a $1B market over the next 5-7 years," said co-founders Max and Graham.

Available in Original, Apple Ginger, Mint, and Hint of Honey, MatchaBar can be found online and at finer grocers such as Lunardi's, Erewhon, Molly Stones, Jumbo's Naturally, New Leaf Markets, Nugget, and Whole Foods Markets nationwide.

About MatchaBar

Brothers Max & Graham Fortgang opened MatchaBar's flagship – the country's first specialty matcha café - in Williamsburg, Brooklyn in 2014. In the Fall of 2015, MatchaBar Manhattan opened its doors! Shortly after, the team announced the launch of a new bottled product – bringing to market the world's first ceremonial grade bottled matcha.

And almost three years later, with a second store in Manhattan, a store in Los Angeles, and second set to open later this year, the MatchaFam prepares for a national roll-out of their bottled product. All the while, the brothers remain on a simple mission: to bring matcha to the people, sharing what they believe to be a better energy with the world around them. And the hustle continues… www.matchabarnyc.com

