Mas Tequila? On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina Says “Si” on National Tequila Day

$2 House Margaritas; $3, $4, and $5 Tequila Shots, and Other Tequila Favorites Available All Day, Monday, July 24

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) With close to 13 million cases of tequila sold each and every year – twice that of tequila’s home country of Mexico, tequila is undoubtedly one of America’s favorite spirits. So it’s only fitting that in honor of this year’s National Tequila Day on July 24th, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina® is inviting guests to “go grande” on this with more than 22 tequila brands to choose from, a variety of tequila drink specials, and tasty foods perfect for enjoying alongside tequila. On Monday, July 24th, where available by law, all participating On The Border restaurants will be offering $2 House Margaritas, $3 shots of Hornitos, $4 shots of Altos, and $5 shots of Patron and Milagro – prices and participation may vary.

“National Tequila Day is just plain fun here at OTB,” said Ashley Zickefoose, Chief Marketing Officer for On The Border. “Whether you’re enjoying your favorite margarita or you’re trying something new with one of our shot specials, there are so many great ways to celebrate all things tequila when you’re here with us.”

In addition to its margarita and shot specials, On The Border’s full selection of over 22 authentic and regional tequilas will also be available as part of restaurants’ Cantina Menu. Newly added items such as the all-natural Fresh Lime Skinny Margarita and other unique only-at-OTB Margarita varieties offer even more ways to raise a glass to National Tequila Day.

“For us, we believe every day should be Tequila Day – so we love kicking it up a notch when July 24th rolls around each year,” Zickefoose added. “Shaken, sipped, stirred, or shots, there’s no bigger or better place to fiesta on National Tequila Day than OTB.”

Price and participation may vary by location. House Margaritas will be priced at $3 in New York, Massachusetts, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Rhode Island. No special pricing will be available on House Margaritas in Illinois or South Carolina. Void where prohibited by law. Dine-in only. Local laws apply regarding the days and times alcohol is available for purchase. Must be 21 or older to drink alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly. Other restrictions or exclusions may apply as required by local liquor laws and policies.

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, offering an extensive menu of great-tasting, classic and contemporary Mexican food, like sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, and Margaritas as big and bold as the border itself. On The Border is owned by Border Holdings, LLC, with 157 restaurants in 32 states, Puerto Rico and Asia. Follow and ‘like’ On The Border on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OnTheBorderMexicanGrillandCantina, and @OnTheBorder on Twitter. For more information, visit www.ontheborder.com.

Contact:

Kim Miller

888-869-7899

kmiller@inklinkmarketing.com