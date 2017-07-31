Martin's Old-Fashioned Real Butter Bread Creatives Receive Telly Awards

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's® is pleased to announce the receipt of two 38th Annual Telly Awards for the recent Martin's Old-Fashioned Real Butter Bread media campaign created in partnership with ProArts Media.

Martin's, along with ProArts Media, received one "Bronze Telly" for a 30-second video called "Martin's Old-Fashioned Real Butter Bread" (https://youtu.be/QVcnVu2nkXw ) in the "Regional Commercials - Food & Beverage" category. Martin's received another "Bronze Telly" for the longer digital version called "Just Like Grandma Used To Make" (https://youtu.be/AaulcJmcT5I) in the "Non-Broadcast Productions - Sales" category. The "Bronze Telly" statuette is awarded by The Telly Awards for outstanding achievement.

The videos were created to tell the story of Martin's Old-Fashioned Butter Bread. They depict such scenes as a family packing sandwiches for a picnic, a family enjoying breakfast at home, a multi-generational dinner gathering, and an elderly woman baking bread by hand in her kitchen surrounded by nostalgic cookware and décor. Martin's goal for this commercial was to showcase the warm, homey vibe that comes from a home-cooked meal. Since Martin's Butter Bread is described as "Old-Fashioned" due to its use of high quality ingredients such as real butter and cane sugar, the imagery of a grandmother figure baking fresh bread in her kitchen seemed to really emphasize the characteristics of the product. Martin's also felt that the imagery of various families gathered around the dinner table illustrated the importance of spending quality time with family and friends in today's fast-paced society.

"We are honored to have received these awards and were pleased with the opportunity to work with ProArts Media on this project. 'Breaking bread' has always been a way of bringing people together, and using our Old-Fashioned Butter Bread to tell a story, encouraging people to reminisce about past family meals and also to create new family memories over the dinner table, was really special. I can speak for my family, and our company, when I say that we feel truly blessed and honored to have been a part of this 'breaking bread' tradition for the past 60+ years!" says Julie Martin, social media manager and granddaughter to founders Lloyd and Lois Martin. "We are focused on creating cherished eating experiences, bringing families and friends together and making meals memorable. Butter Bread takes that focus one step further by bringing people of all generations together. In the Martin family, we often have 3 generations of our family together for meals, and we hope to encourage others to do the same! And, of course, we hope they'll use Martin's Butter Bread and some of our other products for these memory-making family meals," says Julie.

Founded in 1979, The Telly Awards are the premier awards honoring outstanding content for TV and Cable, Digital and Streaming, and Non-Broadcast distribution. The Telly Awards annually showcase the best work of the most respected advertising agencies, production companies, television stations, cable operators, and corporate video departments in the world. The Telly Awards are a widely known and highly respected national and international competition, and this year they received over 12,000 entries from all 50 U.S. states and five continents. The judges consist of a group of highly qualified advertising, production, and other creative professionals from all regions of the United States, representing large and small firms, including advertising agencies, TV stations, production houses, and corporate video departments. The judges base the decisions for the awards on a high standard of excellence rather than a competition. A full list of The Telly Awards can be found on their website at tellyawards.com.

"My Grandma Martin wouldn't have thought twice about providing fresh, quality, delicious bread to nourish her growing family. She recognized the importance of spending time together, and when we were together, only the best bread would do. These are the moments that we hold on to and remember from one generation to the next. This is the story represented in our videos," Julie explains.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc., is an all-American family owned and operated company headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. From 1955, when Lloyd and Lois Martin converted their garage into a small bakery, the Martin's family has focused on baking great-tasting products using high-quality ingredients. Their dedication to excellence, quality, service, and family values is what truly sets them apart from their competitors.

Located in central Pennsylvania, Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread has been known for its "Famous Dutch Taste." No longer just a "Pennsylvania novelty," Martin's Potato Rolls are the "#1 Branded Hamburger Bun in America." In addition to their famous burger (Sandwich) and hot dog (Long) potato rolls, Martin's also makes sesame-seeded Big Marty's Rolls, Hoagie Rolls, 100% Whole Wheat Potato Bread, and Cinnamon-Raisin Swirl Potato Bread. These and other Martin's products, such as the new Old-Fashioned Butter Bread, are delivered fresh to Eastern and Mid-West stores daily and are exported internationally to a growing number of countries. To learn more about Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread, visit their website at: www.potatorolls.com.

Martin's Old-Fashioned Real Butter Bread is sold in retail stores within Martin's fresh distribution areas on the East Coast. Store locations can be found at: https://potatorolls.com/find-us/.

ProArts Media is a full-service video and photography production company located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. ProArts provides businesses and organizations with the ability to represent their brand through visual storytelling, offering creative services in concepting, copywriting, production, and post-production. For more information, visit ProArtsMedia.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/martins-old-fashioned-real-butter-bread-creatives-receive-telly-awards-300496884.html

SOURCE Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.