Mama’s Meatball Win a Restaurant Contest

The owners of Mama’s Meatball restaurant in San Luis Obispo, California are giving away the Italian restaurant to one lucky winner of an essay contest. They are launching the contest this month, and believe is a way to pay it forward and help someone start up their business.

The owners are holding an essay contest to find the right owner for Mama’s Meatball restaurant in the happiest city in the United States. For a $200 entry fee and a 250 word essay describing why you are the best person to next own Mama’s Meatball Restaurant, you could be the proud new owner.

The idea is also a payback, just as “Eleven years ago, we were able to open a restaurant on the Central Coast of California with very little money because people believed in my vision,” said Nicola Allegretta, Executive Chef and owner. “I would like for someone else to have the same opportunity.”

For contest rules, visit http://mamasmeatball.com/blog/ or click here.

Mama’s Meatball was established in 2006, and in the 11 years of business, the 75 seat restaurant has done well with media recognition, including local news, and make it to print magazines such as The Knot.

For more information, please visit www.MamasMeatball.com and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MamasMeatball/

