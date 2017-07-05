Making Independence Day Special With Chef Parker Wallace Tips on TV Blog

How to Create a Great Summer Party and Still Fit in to Those Skinny Jeans

ATLANTA, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef and Cookbook author Parker Wallace shared some delicious insights for the perfect Independence Day bash with Tips on TV blog. Parker is the founder of What's on Parker's Plate and is also the author of a cookbook, called: Eat Rich, Stay Skinny: A Girls' Guide to Holiday Feasting." The super chef and lifestyle expert gave a how-to guide for the Independence Day holiday.

BEVERAGES TO RECOMMEND FOR A BACKYARD PARTY

For a refreshing summertime party beverage, one suggestion is wine and this year Stellabrate the 4th of July with chilled reds from Stella Rosa. Stella Rosa is America's #1 semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wine and they are available in a variety of flavors so there is something for everyone. The original Rosso, Red and Black are available in a new patriotic sleeve, perfect for the 4th of July. Also, the Black and Platinum flavors come in stylish aluminum bottles, which will keep wine nice and cold and they are recyclable. Try a fun cocktail recipe like the Star-Spangled Stella. For more fun wine cocktail recipes check out stellarosa.com and remember to always drink responsibly.

TIPS FOR MAKING THE 4TH OF JULY PARTY SIZZLE

The secret to making the 4th of July party sizzle is the food, and a must-have is a quality grill. The Home Depot has great options for unmatchable value with the world's top grill brands like Nexgrill, Weber, Trager, Vision and KitchenAid. The Nexgrill Evolution 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill is exclusive to The Home Depot and gives you more grilling and flavor variety at a great value. Patent-pending plates can be added, removed, and arranged for greater cooking options. The Home Depot is one of the largest sellers of grills in the world, offering customers more than 220 grilling tools and accessories that make cooking easier than ever before. They also offer free assembly in store, free shipping online, an express delivery. They even have easy financing, with low-payment credit options for grill purchases over $299. So, it starts with a quality grill. The rest is just details. For more information visit homedepot.com.

SUGGESTIONS FOR MAKING DESSERTS MORE INTERESTING FOR OUR GUESTS

Dessert is always a crowd pleaser but some guests are calorie-conscious, and we want to make sure they can enjoy something sweet and delicious too. The secret is Stevia In The Raw. It is a must-have for 4th of July entertaining as it allows hosts to cut calories by replacing half of the sugar in any baking recipe. It is a zero-calorie sweetener that contains an extract from the sweet leaves of the stevia plant. Simply replace half of the sugar with Stevia In The Raw Bakers Bag, which measures cup for cup with sugar, and the best part, no conversion is needed. It is that easy. Visit intheraw.com to check out a bunch of baking ideas for the Fourth of July such as their Celebration Cake recipe and they also have a terrific Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe.

