Magical West Cork Weddings with The Castle Hotel Macroom

Your Wedding Day, one of life’s most important occasions, needs expert care and attention, rest assured this and more is guaranteed with The Castle Hotel and their dedicated staff.

Nestled in the historic West Cork Town of Macroom, The Castle Hotel & Leisure Centre, is a 4 Star Hotel with an intimate boutique feel. Family run with a variety of eateries all offering fresh locally sourced food.

The hotel has been hosting wedding ceremonies for loved up couples for over 65 years. That’s a lot of knowledge and experience at hand.

Picture this, pulling up in your chauffeured car with your hand grasped in your beloveds. Step onto a plush red carpet where old world hospitality and contemporary elegance greet you as you enter. Be dazzled by the lit candlelight as music plays and champagne flows for you and your guests... Just magical!

For many couples a wedding day starts with the perfect setting, whether it is a quiet and intimate civil ceremony or a romantic church wedding. The Castle Hotel has got a range of options for couples to peruse. One such location that the hotel recommends, is the fabulous setting of Gougane Barra, located just a 35 minute drive from the centre of Macroom. This quaint and intimate church is known countrywide as one on the most romantic and scenic places to wed. A small church the juts out onto a calm lake surrounded by wildflowers, it is a place to behold!

The Castle Hotel also happily caters for Civil Ceremonies within the premises. Say “I Do” amongst your nearest and dearest in the rich red velvet surrounds of the Residents Room or in the grandeur of The Ardilaun Suite which has a capacity of 120 people.

One of the most important aspects of any wedding and that which sets the tone for the evening is of course the food!

A longstanding member of the Good Food Ireland Collection, The Castle Hotel has a wonderful range of food offerings that will have guests’ taste buds popping. Dining options feature the best of the best in Irish Produce.



Nibble on canapés or sample rich sorbets to start before you tuck into main options including Kenmare Bay Salmon and Roast Prime Rib of Muskerry Beef. Top off an exceptional meal with tasty desserts including a fresh summer strawberry pavlova with raspberry coulis.

With a wide range of dishes and packages to choose from, all tastes and dietary requirements are catered for by The Castle Hotel.



For those who understandably find organising a wedding more than a little daunting, the Castle Hotel has got you covered and will place you in the expert care of their wedding manager Kay McCarthy. Kay and her team are more than happy to advise on all the little tid bits that go along with weddings, including a live band, flower arrangements and beauticians and hairdressers that will travel directly to the hotel to beautify you and your Bridal Party.

Highly skilled staff, gourmet award winning food and hospitality combine in a romantic setting to create a recipe for wedding success!