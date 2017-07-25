Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que Opens in Montebello, CA

Montebello, CA (RestaurantNews.com) On July 24 Southern California’s favorite family-owned award winning barbeque destination, Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que restaurant will celebrates the opening of its newest location at The Shops at Montebello.

Located at 1870 Montebello Town Center Drive, this Lucille’s restaurant is reminiscent of a Southern roadhouse with a distinctive Southern décor featuring reclaimed wood outlined doors and windows for a rustic yet contemporary look. At the center of this and all Lucille’s restaurants is a Southern Pride smoker where succulent cuts of brisket, tri-tip, ribs and more are smoked low and slow to perfection, and served with a variety of authentic sauces from different regions around the South.

“We are thrilled to be joining The Shops at Montebello’s lineup of excellent stores and eateries. We cannot wait to bring our down home hospitality and great Southern-style comfort food to the warm Montebello community,” said Brad Hofman, president of Hofman Hospitality group, the family owned parent company of Lucille’s.

Lucille’s will be open Sunday – Thursday 11 am – 10 pm, and Friday and Saturday until midnight.

The new restaurant seats about 280 and will employ approximately 200 people.

Lucille’s founder, Craig Hofman, opened the first restaurant in Long Beach, Calif., in 1999 but not before a two-year journey through the South to find the best barbeque. Driven by the philosophy of “Serving the best Bar-B-Que with the finest Southern hospitality,” Lucille’s has won many awards and honors, including dozens of local “Best of” awards in each of the communities where it serves.

There are 23 Lucille’s restaurants throughout California, Arizona and Nevada. Lucille’s is part of the family-owned Hofman Hospitality Group (HHG), which also operates three Hof’s Hut restaurants in Southern California, Saint & Second in Long Beach, California, and Mighty Kitchen in Los Alamitos, California.

For more information, visit lucillesbbq.com, facebook.com/LucillesSmokehouseBBQ or twitter.com/Lucilles_BBQ.

