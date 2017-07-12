Luby's Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results

HOUSTON, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) ("Luby's") today announced unaudited financial results for its twelve-week third quarter fiscal 2017, which ended on June 7, 2017. Comparisons in this earnings release for the third quarter fiscal 2017 are referred to as "third quarter."
Third Quarter Key Metrics
Chris Pappas, President and CEO, commented, "In the third quarter, our team continued to exercise solid cost controls and reduce capital expenditures as previously planned, despite persistent economic and restaurant industry pressures that challenged same-store sales results. At our core brands, Luby's Cafeterias and Fuddruckers, same-store sales improved sequentially, but reported declines of 2.5% and 0.9%, respectively, for the third quarter compared to the same period last year.
During the quarter, we were pleased with the addition of three new Culinary Contact Services locations which contributed over $1.0 million in revenue for this segment. In addition, retail product sales added $0.4 million in revenue in the third quarter. We also opened a new company-operated Fudduckers location near The Woodlands, Texas, with our first self-order kiosks."
Same-Store Sales Year-Over-Year Comparison
Quarter Ended
Three Quarters
Ended
December 21,
2016
March 15,
2017
June 7,
2017
June 7,
2017
Q1
2017(3)
Q2
2017(3)
Q3
2017(3)
YTD Q3
2017(3)
(16 weeks vs 16 weeks)
(12 weeks vs 12 weeks)
(12 weeks vs 12 weeks)
(40 weeks vs 40 weeks)
Luby's Cafeterias
(2.2)%
(4.4)%
(2.5)%
(2.9)%
Fuddruckers
(1.6)%
(1.1)%
(0.9)%
(1.2)%
Combo locations (1)
(2.3)%
(6.5)%
(5.5)%
(4.7)%
Cheeseburger in Paradise
(7.8)%
(7.3)%
(9.8)%
(8.4)%
Total same-store sales (2)
(2.3)%
(3.8)%
(2.7)%
(2.9)%
(1)
Combo locations consist of a side-by-side Luby's Cafeteria and Fuddruckers Restaurant at one property location.
(2)
Luby's includes a restaurant's sales results into the same-store sales calculation in the quarter after that store has been open for six complete consecutive quarters. In the third quarter, there were 84 Luby's Cafeterias locations, 62 Fuddruckers locations, all six Combo locations, and all eight Cheeseburger in Paradise locations that met the definition of same-stores.
(3)
Q1 2017, Q2 2017, Q3 2017, and YTD Q3 Fiscal 2017 same-store sales reflect the change in restaurant sales for the locations included in the same-store grouping for each of the comparable periods.
Third Quarter Restaurant Sales:
($ thousands)
Quarter Ended
Restaurant Brand
June 7,
2017
June 1,
2016
Change
($)
Change
(%)
(12 weeks)
(12 weeks)
(12 weeks vs 12 weeks)
Luby's Cafeterias
$
49,746
$
51,808
$
(2,062)
(4.0)%
Fuddruckers
23,713
24,790
(1,077)
(4.3)%
Combo locations
4,988
5,280
(292)
(5.5)%
Cheeseburger in Paradise
4,147
4,598
(451)
(9.8)%
Total Restaurant Sales
$
82,594
$
86,476
$
(3,882)
(4.5)%
Reconciliation of loss from continuing operations to loss from continuing operations, before special items (1,2):
Q3 FY2017
Q3 FY2016
Item
Amount ($000s)
Per Share
($)
Amount ($000s)
Per Share
($)
Loss from continuing operations
$
(377)
$
(0.01)
$
(147)
$
(0.01)
Net loss (gain) on disposition of property and equipment, and provision for asset impairments and restaurant closings, net
445
0.02
141
0.01
Fair value adjustment to performance awards liability
(772)
(0.03)
—
—
Loss from continuing operations, before special items
$
(704)
$
(0.02)
$
(6)
$
(0.00)
(1)
We use income (loss) from continuing operations, before special items, in analyzing results, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results. Luby's has reconciled loss from continuing operations, before special items, to loss from continuing operations, the nearest GAAP measure in context.
(2)
Per share amounts are per diluted share after tax (adjustments assume an effective 34% tax rate).
Balance Sheet and Capital Expenditures
We ended the third quarter with a debt balance outstanding of $40.4 million, up from $37.0 million at the end of fiscal 2016. During the third quarter, our capital expenditures decreased to $2.2 million compared to $3.4 million in the third quarter fiscal 2016. At the end of the third quarter, we had $1.3 million in cash and $147.8 million in total shareholders' equity.
Restaurant Counts:
August 31,
2016
FY17 YTD Q3
Openings
FY17 YTD Q3
Closings
June 7,
2017
Luby's Cafeterias(1)
91
(2)
89
Fuddruckers Restaurants(1)
75
1
(4)
72
Cheeseburger in Paradise
8
—
8
Other restaurants(2)
1
—
1
Total
175
1
(6)
170
(1)
Includes 6 restaurants that are part of Combo locations
(2)
Other restaurants include one Bob Luby's Seafood Grill
Conference Call
Luby's will host a conference call on July 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss further its third quarter fiscal 2017 results. To access the call live, dial (412) 902-0030 and use the access code 13664737# at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or listen live over the Internet by visiting the events page in the investor relations section of www.lubysinc.com. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay will be available through July 20, 2017 and may be accessed by calling (201) 612-7415 and using the access code 13664737#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available after the call for a period of 90 days on the "Investors" section of the Company's website.
About Luby's
Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) operates 169 restaurants nationally as of July 12, 2017: 89 Luby's Cafeterias, 71 Fuddruckers, eight Cheeseburger in Paradise and one Bob Luby's Seafood Grill. Luby's is the franchisor for 113 Fuddruckers franchise locations across the United States (including Puerto Rico), Canada, Mexico, Italy, the Dominican Republic, Panama, and Colombia. Additionally, a licensee operates 34 restaurants with the exclusive right to use the Fuddruckers proprietary marks, trade dress, and system in certain countries in the Middle East. The Company does not receive revenue or royalties from these Middle East restaurants. Luby's Culinary Contract Services provides food service management to 25 sites consisting of healthcare and corporate dining locations.
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of these provisions, including the statements under the caption "Outlook" and any other statements regarding scheduled openings of units, scheduled closures of units, sales of assets, expected proceeds from the sale of assets, expected levels of capital expenditures, effects of food commodity costs, anticipated financial results in future periods and expectations of industry conditions.
Luby's cautions readers that various factors could cause its actual financial and operational results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements made from time-to-time in news releases, reports, proxy statements, registration statements, and other written communications, as well as oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Luby's. The following factors, as well as any other cautionary language included in this press release, provide examples of risks, uncertainties and events that may cause Luby's actual results to differ materially from the expectations Luby's describes in such forward-looking statements: general business and economic conditions; the impact of competition; our operating initiatives; fluctuations in the costs of commodities, including beef, poultry, seafood, dairy, cheese and produce; increases in utility costs, including the costs of natural gas and other energy supplies; changes in the availability and cost of labor; the seasonality of Luby's business; changes in governmental regulations, including changes in minimum wages; the effects of inflation; the availability of credit; unfavorable publicity relating to operations, including publicity concerning food quality, illness or other health concerns or labor relations; the continued service of key management personnel; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Luby's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.
Luby's, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
Three Quarters Ended
June 7,
2017
June 1,
2016
June 7,
2017
June 1,
2016
(12 weeks)
(12 weeks)
(40 weeks)
(40 weeks)
SALES:
Restaurant sales
$
82,594
$
86,476
$
271,741
$
286,336
Culinary contract services
4,515
3,892
12,117
12,726
Franchise revenue
1,477
1,586
5,167
5,411
Vending revenue
133
143
417
437
TOTAL SALES
88,719
92,097
289,442
304,910
COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Cost of food
22,922
24,221
76,353
81,256
Payroll and related costs
29,519
30,748
97,486
100,007
Other operating expenses
13,796
13,572
47,207
45,728
Occupancy costs
4,923
5,065
16,720
17,242
Opening costs
134
117
431
688
Cost of culinary contract services
4,194
3,534
10,966
11,476
Cost of franchise operations
361
441
1,378
1,480
Depreciation and amortization
4,639
5,304
15,977
17,538
Selling, general and administrative expenses
6,764
9,227
29,531
32,312
Provision for asset impairments and restaurant closings
869
172
7,120
209
Net loss (gain) on disposition of property and equipment
(195)
42
219
(793)
Total costs and expenses
87,926
92,443
303,388
307,143
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
793
(346)
(13,946)
(2,233)
Interest income
3
—
5
3
Interest expense
(569)
(482)
(1,898)
(1,674)
Other income (expense), net
(173)
88
(312)
(2)
Income (loss) before income taxes and discontinued operations
54
(740)
(16,151)
(3,906)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
431
(593)
2,576
(1,438)
Loss from continuing operations
(377)
(147)
(18,727)
(2,468)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(19)
13
(434)
(77)
NET LOSS
$
(396)
$
(134)
$
(19,161)
$
(2,545)
Loss per share from continuing operations:
Basic
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.64)
$
(0.09)
Assuming dilution
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.64)
$
(0.09)
Income (loss) per share from discontinued operations:
Basic
$
(0.00)
$
0.00
$
(0.01)
$
(0.00)
Assuming dilution
$
(0.00)
$
0.00
$
(0.01)
$
(0.00)
Net loss per share:
Basic
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.65)
$
(0.09)
Assuming dilution
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.65)
$
(0.09)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
29,536
29,259
29,453
29,207
Assuming dilution
29,536
29,259
29,453
29,207
The following table contains information derived from the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations expressed as a percentage of sales. Percentages may not total due to rounding.
Three Quarters Ended
March 15,
2017
March 9,
2016
June 7,
2017
June 1,
2016
(12 weeks)
(12 weeks)
(40 weeks)
(40 weeks)
Restaurant sales
93.1
%
93.9
%
93.9
%
93.9
%
Culinary contract services
5.1
%
4.2
%
4.2
%
4.2
%
Franchise revenue
1.7
%
1.7
%
1.8
%
1.8
%
Vending revenue
0.1
%
0.2
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
TOTAL SALES
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
COSTS AND EXPENSES:
(As a percentage of restaurant sales)
Cost of food
27.8
%
28.0
%
28.1
%
28.4
%
Payroll and related costs
35.7
%
35.6
%
35.9
%
34.9
%
Other operating expenses
16.7
%
15.7
%
17.4
%
16.0
%
Occupancy costs
6.0
%
5.9
%
6.2
%
6.0
%
Vending revenue
(0.2)
%
(0.2)
%
(0.2)
%
(0.2)
%
Store level profit
14.0
%
15.0
%
12.7
%
14.9
%
(As a percentage of total sales)
Marketing and advertising expenses
0.9
%
1.2
%
1.6
%
1.4
%
General and administrative expenses
6.7
%
8.8
%
8.6
%
9.2
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
7.6
%
10.0
%
10.2
%
10.6
%
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
0.9
%
(0.4)
%
(4.8)
%
(0.7)
%
Luby's, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)
June 7,
2017
August 31,
2016
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,326
$
1,339
Trade accounts and other receivables, net
6,380
5,919
Food and supply inventories
4,528
4,596
Prepaid expenses
3,894
3,147
Assets related to discontinued operations
—
1
Deferred income taxes
176
540
Total current assets
16,304
15,542
Property held for sale
3,614
5,522
Assets related to discontinued operations
2,817
3,192
Property and equipment, net
182,084
193,218
Intangible assets, net
19,968
21,074
Goodwill
1,068
1,605
Deferred income taxes
6,737
8,738
Other assets
2,623
3,334
Total assets
$
235,215
$
252,225
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
14,741
$
17,539
Liabilities related to discontinued operations
394
412
Current portion of credit facility debt
613
—
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
24,902
23,752
Total current liabilities
40,650
41,703
Credit facility debt, less current portion
39,520
37,000
Liabilities related to discontinued operations
16
17
Other liabilities
7,234
7,752
Total liabilities
$
87,420
$
86,472
Commitments and Contingencies
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, $0.32 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued were 29,591,836 and 29,440,041, respectively; shares outstanding were 29,091,836 and 28,940,041, respectively
9,469
9,421
Paid-in capital
31,503
30,348
Retained earnings
111,598
130,759
Less cost of treasury stock, 500,000 shares
(4,775
(4,775
Total shareholders' equity
147,795
165,753
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
235,215
$
252,225
Luby's, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Quarters Ended
June 7,
2017
June 1,
2016
(40 weeks)
(40 weeks)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$
(19,161)
$
(2,545)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Provision for asset impairments and net (gains) on property sales
7,338
(609)
Depreciation and amortization
15,977
17,555
Amortization of debt issuance cost
316
255
Share-based compensation expense
1,203
1,143
Deferred tax provision (benefit)
2,922
(1,983
Cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities
8,595
13,816
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Increase in trade accounts and other receivables
(460)
(967)
Decrease (Increase) in food and supply inventories
68
(516
Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets
(5)
(614)
Decrease in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
(4,522)
(311)
Net cash provided by operating activities
3,676
11,408
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from disposal of assets and property held for sale
3,640
4,308
Decrease in notes receivable
—
17
Purchases of property and equipment
(10,114)
(14,358)
Net cash used in investing activities
(6,474)
(10,033)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Revolver borrowings
94,400
77,900
Revolver repayments
(122,900)
(79,400)
Proceeds from term loan
35,000
—
Term loan repayments
(3,063)
—
Debt issuance costs
(652)
(42)
Proceeds received on the exercise of employee stock options
—
75
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
2,785
(1,467)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(13)
(92)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1,339
1,501
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
1,326
$
1,409
Cash paid for:
Income taxes
$
—
$
—
Interest
1,228
1,368
Although store level profit, defined as restaurant sales plus vending revenue, less cost of food, payroll and related costs, other operating expenses, and occupancy costs is a non-GAAP measure, we believe its presentation is useful because it explicitly shows the results of our most significant reportable segment. The following table reconciles between store level profit, a non-GAAP measure to loss from continuing operations, a GAAP measure:
Quarter Ended
Three Quarters Ended
June 7,
2017
June 1,
2016
June 7,
2017
June 1,
2016
(12 weeks)
(12 weeks)
(40 weeks)
(40 weeks)
Store level profit
$
11,567
$
13,013
$
34,392
$
42,540
Plus:
Sales from culinary contract services
4,515
3,892
12,117
12,726
Sales from franchise operations
1,477
1,586
5,167
5,411
Less:
Opening costs
134
117
431
688
Cost of culinary contract services
4,194
3,534
10,966
11,476
Cost of franchise operations
361
441
1,378
1,480
Depreciation and amortization
4,639
5,304
15,977
17,538
Selling, general and administrative expenses
6,764
9,227
29,531
32,312
Provision for asset impairments and restaurant closings
869
172
7,120
209
Net loss (gain) on disposition of property and equipment
(195)
42
219
(793)
Interest income
(3)
—
(5)
(3)
Interest expense
569
482
1,898
1,674
Other income (expense), net
173
(88)
312
2
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
431
(593)
2,576
(1,438)
Loss from continuing operations
$
(377)
$
(147)
$
(18,727)
$
(2,468)
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from continuing operations before interest, provision (benefit) for income taxes and depreciation and amortization and excluding net gain (loss) on disposing of property and equipment, provision for asset impairments and restaurant closings, non-cash compensation expense, franchise taxes, and decrease / (increase) in fair value of derivatives.
Adjusted EBITDA is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors in valuing the Company and evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our results to other competitors. Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating management's performance when determining incentive compensation.
Adjusted EBITDA, as defined, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as computed by other companies. These measures should be considered supplemental and not a substitute or superior to other GAAP performance measures.
($ thousands)
Quarter Ended
Three Quarters Ended
June 7,
2017
June 1,
2016
June 7,
2017
June 1,
2016
(12 weeks)
(12 weeks)
(40 weeks)
(40 weeks)
Loss from continuing operations
$
(377)
$
(147)
$
(18,727)
$
(2,468)
Depreciation and amortization
4,639
5,304
15,977
17,538
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
431
(593)
2,576
(1,438)
Interest expense
569
482
1,898
1,674
Interest income
(3)
—
(5)
(3)
Net loss (gain) on disposition of property and equipment
(195)
42
219
(793)
Provision for asset impairments and restaurant closings
869
172
7,120
209
Non-cash compensation expense (benefit)
(584)
425
874
1,594
Franchise Taxes
49
42
146
139
Decrease in Fair Value of Derivative
176
—
221
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
5,574
$
5,727
$
10,299
$
16,452
For additional information contact:
Dennard-Lascar Associates
Rick Black / Ken Dennard
Investor Relations
713-529-6600
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lubys-reports-third-quarter-fiscal-2017-results-300487321.html
SOURCE Luby's, Inc.
The Guy Fieri bathing suit has flaming sunglasses and an awkwardly placed blond goatee
Paying mortgage or rent doesn’t have to be a huge financial burden
It’ll probably be coming to a location near you within a month
Denali and Glacier Bay National Parks get all the love, but you can avoid the crowds