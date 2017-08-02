Love List 8/2/17: Watermelon

I have a whooooooole lot of love for watermelon! As a kid, I used to love watermelon Italian ice (even if some were artificially flavored). Watermelon is so juicy and refreshing. I’m so happy that tomorrow is National Watermelon Day! For this week I did a round up of fun watermelon related products and recipes.
1. Watermelon Tequila Fizz, Gluten Free with LB
2. DIY Watermelon Picnic Blanket, The House that Lars Built
3. Watermelon Halloumi Salad with Balsamic Drizzle, The Spice at Home
4. Watermelon Stud Earrings, Artic Fox and Co
5. Mini Watermelon Bags, Delineate Your Dwelling
6. Watermelon Coconut Ice Cream, Nutrition in the Kitch
What’s your favorite watermelon recipe or craft?
xo Jus
