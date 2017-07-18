Local Entrepreneurs Prepare the Pit for Dickey’s Opening in September

New locations coming to Lakewood, Huntington Beach, Cerritos/Artesia and Costa Mesa

Lakewood, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit investor Kelvin Solomon was first introduced to Dickey’s by his business partner, Phillip Peoples. Entrepreneurs and longtime friends, Solomon and Peoples founded the PK Group, Inc. and were on the lookout for a restaurant franchise. After visiting a Dickey’s and trying the authentic barbecue for himself during a trip to Dallas, Solomon knew opening a Dickey’s franchise would be the PK Group’s next business venture.

Solomon is a successful business owner and owns a logistics company as well as a nursing school that has doubled in size over the last year. He understands the importance of choosing the perfect locations for their stores.

“Dickey’s offers the perfect taste of Texas-style barbecue and the fast-casual atmosphere fits seamlessly into the California lifestyle,” said Solomon. “Having a quality product to offer in a fast-casual environment will distinguish Dickey’s from the competition.”

Both Solomon and Peoples are excited to open their first store in Lakewood in September 2017, followed by a location in Huntington Beach. Stores in Cerritos/Artesia and Costa Mesa will follow soon after.

“California is home to more than 100 Dickey’s locations, second to our home state of Texas. We congratulate Kelvin Solomon, Phillip Peoples and Katrina Peoples on their 4 upcoming store openings,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to nearly 600 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

