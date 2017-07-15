Local Baltimore Company, Pompeian, Inc. Teams Up With The Baltimore Orioles And The Maryland Food Bank

Employees to collect donations at the ballpark beginning Friday, July 14

BALTIMORE, July 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Pompeian, America's largest national brand of olive oil, best-selling wine vinegars and a variety of cooking sprays, is excited to partner with the Baltimore Orioles, along with the Orioles Wives, Oriole Advocates, Von Paris Moving and Storage and the Maryland Food Bank for the 31st annual OriolesREACH Food & Funds Drive, which is also being presented by MASN and WJZ-TV. The drive will begin on Friday, July 14, and will continue throughout the weekend.

Representatives from the brand will be on-site at the ballpark, collecting non-perishable food items and monetary donations from fans at all entrances from the time the gates open until the end of the second inning. The OriolesREACH Food & Funds Drive benefits the food bank's network of soup kitchens, food pantries and emergency shelters throughout Maryland.

"For more than 100 years, Pompeian has had the privilege of calling Baltimore home," said David Bensadoun, Chief Executive Officer. "We're looking forward to participating in the annual OriolesREACH Food & Funds Drive this weekend as part of The Olive Branch Project, an initiative that demonstrates our passion and commitment to our city."

The Olive Branch Project engages in different programs that are designed to support the Baltimore community. Pompeian is in the process of donating $1 million to the City through the Olive Branch Project, with a focus on initiatives designed to enrich the lives and well-being of local citizens.

According to the Maryland Food Bank, items most needed at this time are peanut butter, canned chicken, canned tuna, oatmeal, breakfast cereals, and canned fruits and vegetables. The event has raised more than $118,000 and collected nearly 28,000 pounds of food over the last four years.

About Pompeian, Inc.

Baltimore based since 1906, Pompeian, Inc. is America's largest national brand of olive oil, best-selling wine vinegars and a variety of cooking sprays. In addition, Pompeian is the first brand to carry the USDA Quality Monitored seal on its extra virgin olive oil.

