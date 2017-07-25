Carrabba’s Celebrates National Lasagna Day by offering FREE Lasagne!

Tampa, FL (RestaurantNews.com) In honor of National Lasagna Day on July 29, Carrabba’s Italian Grill is bringing back “Carrabba’s Today, Carrabba’s Tomorrow” by offering free lasagne – and not just for a single day, but six days. From Tuesday, July 25 through Sunday, July 30, guests who order the restaurant’s signature lasagne entrée when they dine in will get a second, free lasagne to take home.

Carrabba’s takes lasagne seriously, using a secret, homemade family recipe passed down from generation to generation. Always made from scratch, Carrabba’s lasagne features layers upon layers of fresh pasta, each generously topped with housemade pomodoro sauce, meat sauce, ricotta, Romano and mozzarella cheeses.

“Our classic, made from scratch lasagne is one of the most popular dishes at Carrabba’s year-round. So, instead of celebrating National Lasagna Day for only 24 hours, we wanted to extend the celebration and share the lasagne love for six days,” said Tanisha Chea, Chief Marketing Officer for Carrabba’s.

To help pump-up pasta lovers about National Lasagna Day, Carrabba’s has enlisted famed boxing announcer, Michael Buffer, to spread the word with radio spots and digital content. Known for his distinct voice and pioneering announcing style of extended syllables and rolled letters, Buffer will deliver his iconic catchphrase with an aptly Italian tweak. Buffer’s “Let’s Get Ready to LAAAAAAAASAGNE” radio spots will debut Tuesday, July 25. Behind-the-scenes digital content featuring Buffer will also be available on Carrabba’s Facebook page and at Carrabbas.com/Lasagne.

“We wanted to find a voice to match our iconic lasagne recipe and Michael Buffer was the clear choice. We hope that lasagne lovers will join the celebration by using our Snapchat filter, engaging with us in social and enjoying our light-hearted radio spots,” said Chea.

About Carrabba’s Italian Grill®

Offering authentic Italian cuisine passed down from our founders’ family recipes, Carrabba’s uses only the best ingredients to prepare fresh and handmade dishes cooked to order in a lively exhibition kitchen. Featuring a wood-burning grill inspired by the many tastes of Italy, guests can enjoy signature dishes, including Chicken Bryan, Pollo Rosa Maria, Wood-Fire Grilled Steak and chops, all new dishes like Chianti Chicken and new Small Plates and classic Italian Pasta dishes in a welcoming, contemporary atmosphere. Carrabba’s consistently ranks as a favorite for Italian and Casual Dining in the Consumer Picks Survey by Nation’s Restaurant News. Earn up to 50% off every fourth visit by joining Dine Rewards™ at dine-rewards.com. For more information, please visit Carrabbas.com or follow @Carrabbas on Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Elizabeth Watts

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

ElizabethWatts@bloominbrands.com

Bloomin’ Brands

813-830-4967

Leslie Jones

Ogilvy

Leslie.Jones@ogilvy.com

404-836-2307