Lemon Posset

By
Contributor
Lemon Posset
From www.foodfanatic.com, by Janette Fuschi

Lemon Posset Recipe

Ingredients

  • 2 cups Heavy Cream, 16 fluid ounces
  • 1/3 cup Granulated Sugar
  • Lemon Juice, from 2 lemons
  • Lemon Zest, from 2 lemons

Directions

  1. Add the cream and sugar to a saucepan over medium heat.
  2. Bring to a boil, while stirring and simmer for 3 minutes until the sugar is dissolved.
  3. Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon juice and zest, the mix will start to thicken.
  4. Allow to cool for 5 minutes then pour into 4 individual dessert glasses.
  5. Refrigerate for at least 5 hours to overnight until set.
  6. Serve with a buttery cookie.

