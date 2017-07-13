Krystal and the OREO Brand Team up to Celebrate a Summer of Wonder

Guests have the Chance to Win a $100 Krystal Gift Card Every Week in July

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) The Krystal Company is keeping the Southeast cool in the heat of the summer by teaming up with OREO® in celebration of the restaurant brand’s new Sweet & Cold treats. Famous for its iconic square hamburgers, Krystal has delighted guests throughout the Southeast for nearly 85 years – and now, with Oreo, those guests will be even more delighted with the opportunity to win a $100 Krystal gift card every week in July.

To enter, guests simply order any Krystal treat made with OREO cookie pieces and post a picture of it on Instagram or Twitter, tagging @Krystal and @OREO, along with #OREOKrystalSweepstakes. For official rules, visit www.OREOSummerOfWonder.com/Krystal.

“Cool OREO cookie shakes and sundaes paired with our hot and steamy Krystals are the perfect way to celebrate summer,” says Heather Schlesinger, Director of Calendar Programs & Promotions at Krystal. “The OREO Summer of Wonder Contest brings fans even more fun by offering them the chance to win a gift card so the celebration continues on!”

To make participating in the contest even easier, Krystal is offering special promotions on OREO cookie desserts, including the ability to upgrade the medium drink in any combo to an OREO cookie shake for just $1 or to add an OREO cookie Sundae to any combo, also for only $1.

The OREO cookie shakes and sundaes are part of Krystal’s Sweet & Cold menu featuring creamy, soft-serve ice cream cones and cups, Kool-Aid slushies in fun fruit flavors, refreshing Caramel Mocha Frost blended coffee, and rich, hand-spun milkshakes.

OREO is a registered trademark of Mondel?z International group, used under license.

About The Krystal Company

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, The Krystal Company is the oldest quick service restaurant chain in the South. Its hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at more than 350 restaurants in 11 states. Krystal’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of 6,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.Krystal.com or http://www.facebook.com/Krystal or follow the brand on Twitter and Instagram @Krystal.

