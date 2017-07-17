Kid-Friendly Cafe Recognized by AllerTrain for Food Allergy Innovation

Fort Collins, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Recently, Bean Sprouts was announced as this year’s Best Food Allergy Innovation for Restaurants at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, Il. given by AllerTrain™ by MenuTrinfo®.

Bean Sprouts is a nationally recognized kid’s cafe located inside family destinations like children’s museums, science centers, zoos and more. They are no stranger to providing service to kids with food allergies and do so in a fun, inventive way. Headquartered in California, the company has locations all over America serving healthy food from coast to coast. With this growth to 10 locations, they have hired an internal food and beverage person who heads up their nutritional and allergy needs.

“This award is so meaningful to Bean Sprouts as it recognizes our dedication to serving kids and families with allergies and special dietary needs. As we plant Bean Sprouts cafés inside family-focused destinations (children’s museums, science centers, amusement parks, etc.), we work hard to make sure everyone has the same delightful dining experience, regardless of whether they have an allergy. Thanks AllerTrain for this recognition…we apPEAciate it!” said Kelly “Pea Brain” Parthen, co-founder.

Bean Sprouts core values are health, innovation, positivity and playfulness. Every team member is trained extensively on nutrition and allergies prior to working directly with consumers. Through their strong training ethics and core team values they are able to assure food safety to all diners. They avoid artificial colors, trans fats, high fructose corn syrup and all the other things diners want to avoid when eating out. Bean Sprouts is proud to offer organic eggs and milk, vegetarian and vegan options and locally sourced food.

Bean Sprouts prides themselves in safe and inventive food. Their kids meals are served with a side of organic applesauce or veggie tots. Their menu includes kid-friendly shaped foods ranging from turkey, cheddar and egg-free mayo sandwiches to animal snackers with celery sticks and sunflower butter. The whole family can be rest assured that they are fed healthy, nutritious, safe and delicious food.

Being inside kid friendly venues, they are focused on avoiding cross contamination at all costs. In order to ensure safe, consistent food they have implemented an extensive mystery shopper program run by a third party. These mystery shoppers have a long list of items they are looking for including a nutrition binder once they inform staff of an allergy or food specific dining request. Bean Sprouts has the same nutrition binder at each of their 10 locations. Inside this nutrition binder you can find everything you need to know about their menu items including allergy facts. Once someone declares a food allergy, the staff is trained to help guide them to a healthy meal and also offer this 26-page resource since those with allergies are the biggest advocates for themselves and their families. Every menu item made in house has all ingredients listed and all outsourced foods have a photo of the label readily available in the binder.

“We are thrilled to honor Bean Sprouts with the Best Food Allergy Innovation award. Their kid-friendly concept is not only whimsical and healthy, but inclusive of children with food allergies and celiac disease. It’s impressive to see the level of thought and safety measures put into ensuring every child has a positive experience at their cafes.” Said Betsy Craig, CEO, MenuTrinfo®.

About AllerTrain™ by MenuTrinfo®

AllerTrain™ offers the only ANSI accredited food allergy and gluten-free training courses for the foodservice industry, and provides nutritional counseling and policy development. The courses have been approved to provide allergen training for both the state of Michigan and Montgomery County, MD. AllerTrain™ teaches foodservice professionals about the top foods causing food allergies, proper protocol for preparing food to avoid cross-contact and how to better serve diners with special dietary needs. Visit www.allertrain.com for more information.

Contact:

Leslie Wright

AllerTrain by MenuTrinfo

970-295- 4370

leslie@menutrinfo.com