Kellogg Company Declares Regular Dividend of $0.54 per Share

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.54 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on September 15, 2017, to shareowners of record at the close of business on September 1, 2017. As the company previously announced in April, this reflects a four percent increase to the quarterly dividend. The ex-dividend date is August 30, 2017. This is the 371st dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we are driven to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. With 2016 sales of more than $13 billion, Kellogg is the world's leading cereal company; second largest producer of cookies and crackers; a leading producer of savory snacks; and a leading North American frozen foods company. Every day, our well-loved brands nourish families so they can flourish and thrive. These brands include Kellogg's®, Keebler®, Special K®, Pringles®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Kashi®, Cheez-It®, Eggo®, Coco Pops®, Mini-Wheats®, and many more. To learn more about our responsible business leadership, foods that delight and how we strive to make a difference in our communities around the world, visit www.kelloggcompany.com.

