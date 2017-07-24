Keep it cool: 8 great recipes for gelato

When you want to keep the summer heat at bay, perhaps there’s no better way than with a scoop of fresh gelato. Colorful, light and icy cold, this is one dessert that’s as much fun to eat as it is effective at keeping you cool. We’ve compiled eight great recipes, including rich chocolate, bright...
The Upper West Side native bought her Harlem apartment this spring and wants Mister Softee bounced from her block
This new fast casual eatery uses global influences and seasonings
Seeing a mighty whale dive into the ocean may the most exhilarating experience of your vacation