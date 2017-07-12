Juice It Up! Reports Sixth Consecutive Growth Quarter

Leading Raw Juice and Smoothie Franchise Up Six Percent in Q2

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading raw juice bar and hand-crafted smoothie franchises, announced that system-wide second quarter sales increased six percent over Q2 the previous year. This marks Juice It Up!’s sixth consecutive quarter of substantial growth in the highly competitive raw juice and smoothie segment.

The six percent increase achieved in Q2 is a result of several factors including growing consumer demand for healthier snack and meal options, a stronger marketing focus on the brand’s cold pressed bottled juice line, and the launch of Juice It Up!’s newest superfruit product, the Protein Açaí Bowl. Also attributing to the company’s strong financials were the 10 new franchised locations that have opened over the past year, bringing the chain wide total to 90 units operating across four states.

“More and more consumers are committing to living healthy, active lifestyles, and Juice It Up! is dedicated to creating products that are both delicious and functional to support our guests’ health and wellness goals,” said Frank Easterbrook, Juice It Up! CEO. “We’ve simplified our menu while still providing a variety of tasty options designed to meet the needs of customers at every level of health. We are working to improve every aspect of the Juice It Up! experience, and we are thrilled to see that our strategy is truly resonating as our sales continue to climb!”

With an operations-focused culture, Juice It Up! is growing with new franchise partners, while existing franchisees continue to invest in the brand. Juice It Up! also offers franchise incentives for veterans of the U.S. military with a 60% discount off the initial franchise fee. The company is continuing its pursuit of steady expansion across the nation and is on track to add at least 10 additional units by year-end. Ideal franchisees possess an entrepreneurial spirit, a creative local store marketing mindset, and are passionate about living a healthy lifestyle.

Visit the company’s newly updated franchise website at www.juiceitupfranchise.com for franchising details, and to learn more about the benefits of owning a Juice It Up! straight from current franchisees, visit http://juiceitupfranchise.com/research/what-our-franchisees-are-saying/.

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up!, a leading raw juice bar and hand-crafted smoothie franchise, specializes in delicious and functional fresh-squeezed juices, blended-to-order real fruit smoothies and nutrient-rich options such as Açaí and Pitaya Bowls. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, New Mexico, Oregon, and Texas, the privately-owned company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on the growing demand for raw juice options and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” An established lifestyle brand with unparalleled experience in the raw juice bar industry, Juice It Up! has been included in Fast Casual’s 2017 Top 100 Movers & Shakers List, Franchise Times’ Next 300 Franchise Chains list three years in a row, named a 2017 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times, ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Best Food Franchises. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

