Jordan Winery Launches Wine Country Table

New website offers food, wine, travel and home entertaining advice with Sonoma County style

HEALDSBURG, Calif., July 21­, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan Vineyard & Winery, a pioneer in wine country hospitality decades before wine tourism existed, announces the debut of its new food, wine and travel website, www.winecountrytable.com.

Written by four Jordan tastemakers, Wine Country Table is a dedicated home for sharing recommendations and tips to help others eat, drink and travel with Sonoma style whether visiting wine country on vacation or entertaining at home. Jordan's chef and baker offer cooking, baking, and food and wine pairing advice with recipes, photos, and videos, while the winery's event planner and designer shares floral design, tablescapes, and other home entertaining and party planning ideas. Sonoma and Napa wine country travel recommendations and things to do, from wine tasting, and wine and food pairing to cocktails and favorite excursions, are posted by the winery's marketing director.

"We spend most of our time creating–creating recipes, parties, floral arrangements, culinary products and even videos," said Lisa Mattson, director of marketing & communications at Jordan. "Helping others by sharing what we've learned about food, wine and hospitality over the years is very rewarding, and we hope to inspire fellow wine lovers to bring the wine country lifestyle to their homes and make it easier for visitors to find the best destinations for their trips to Sonoma County."

Wine Country Table features not only Jordan products, events and wine tasting experiences, but also other wineries, restaurants, hotels and businesses that would interest travelers who want to eat and drink like locals. Latest stories include the Top 20 Wineries in Sonoma County for Wine & Cheese Pairing, the Sonoma Napa Lower-Alcohol Wineries Wine Tasting Map, How to Make Olive Oil Ice Cream and Summer Floral Arrangement Ideas.

In 2010, Jordan Winery launched The Journey of Jordan blog (http://blog.jordanwinery.com) to give a behind-the-scenes look at all the details that go into the running of a culinary-focused winery, from gardening, farming and winemaking, to floral design, cooking and most importantly, fun. The Jordan Winery blog will continue to share winery news, wine education, farming and winemaking insights and Jordan's popular wine videos.

Photos available at https://winecountrytable.com/about-us/ or email lmattson@jordanwinery.com.

Learn more about Jordan at www.jordanwinery.com.

CONTACT

Lisa Mattson: 707-228-8636

lmattson@jordanwinery.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jordan-winery-launches-wine-country-table-300492135.html

SOURCE Jordan Vineyard & Winery