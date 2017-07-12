Johnny Rockets Opens Location At International Plaza Mall

A Portion of the Proceeds from the Event Will Benefit the American Youth Academy

LAKE FOREST, Calif., July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A new neighborhood spot is arriving to the Tampa area with the grand opening of Johnny Rockets at International Plaza Mall on Saturday, July 15. The restaurant's all new experience will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony officiated by Tampa City District 6 Councilman, Guido Maniscalco, and family-friendly festivities that will treat guests to samples of delicious burgers, milkshakes, fries and more. The American Youth Academy will receive a portion of the proceeds earned during the grand opening event.

Tampa residents will now have access to Johnny Rockets' chef-inspired menu, including never frozen burgers handcrafted with Certified Angus Beef®, tasty chicken sandwiches, crispy fries and hand-spun shakes. Delivering on the highest standards of quality and flavor, the Johnny Rockets restaurant will be located at the food court of the International Plaza Mall for everyone to enjoy.

"We're so excited to be able to bring Johnny Rockets' premium, made-to-order food to guests of the International Plaza Mall," said Marwan H. Rezk, president, Classic Casual Concepts LLC, International Plaza Mall Johnny Rockets franchise owner. "Johnny Rockets fits right in by offering the local workforce a classic, yet modern dining experience with a chef-inspired menu that showcases our passion for food."

In celebration of the grand opening, the Tampa community is invited to a special day of festivities, including:

Saturday, July 15, 10:00am–12:00pm

Free meals for the first 20 people in line.

Free samples of signature freshly made burgers and milkshakes.

Balloon twists and face-painting entertainment for the family.

All mall visitors will receive a 10% coupon to help celebrate the grand opening.

Johnny Rockets will donate a portion of the sales from its grand opening day event to the American Youth Academy. "The American Youth Academy provides a safe, nurturing, and stimulating Islamic environment to produce future leaders. We're proud to support an organization that is as committed to enhancing lives as we are," said Rezk.

Johnny Rockets at International Plaza Mall is located at 2223 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607. Please visit and like us on Facebook or Instagram.

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned, international restaurant franchise that serves top quality, fresh and innovative food. Its chef-inspired menu includes everything from burgers handcrafted with Certified Angus Beef® and tasty chicken sandwiches cooked-to-order, to signature vegetarian options like the Gardein Black Bean Burger®, crispy fries and rich, delicious shakes and malts. True to its dynamic spirit, Johnny Rockets drew inspiration from the ever-evolving young generations and is infusing a modern twist into its iconic style, food, and dining experience. With more than 400 franchise and corporate locations in 28 countries, Johnny Rockets guests can find friendly service, upbeat music and a relaxed, fun atmosphere around the globe. For more information, please visit www.johnnyrockets.com, or follow Johnny Rockets on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About American Youth Academy

The American Youth Academy (AYA) is a Pre-K through 12 private school which was founded in 2004. AYA's mission is to provide a safe, nurturing, and stimulating Islamic environment to produce future leaders, who will have achieved academic excellence, are morally and socially responsible citizens, and are well-equipped to interact with the community around them and the world at large.

