Johnny Rockets Celebrates Summer With Delicious New Menu Items

Better Burger Chain Retains Focus on Quality and Value with Exciting Changes at Dine-In Locations

LAKE FOREST, Calif., July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Its warmer and the days are longer. Some call it "summer fever," but at Johnny Rockets the buzz in the air is all about new menu changes at its dine-in restaurants across the country available now.

Known for its world-famous, fresh handcrafted burgers, Johnny Rockets is elevating its core offering by moving to the "best of the best" – juicy, tender Certified Angus Beef® fresh, never frozen cooked-to-order patties, made with superior cuts of choice and prime beef, meeting stringent quality standards. Johnny Rockets pairs its new premium flavor-packed patty with a fresh toasted brioche bun and offers guests a range of savory toppings, from thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon strips to Smokin' Chipotle sauce. Diners can now also choose a savory Gardein™ Black Bean Burger or a Boca® Burger (at select locations), served with fresh tomato and crisp leaf lettuce, as a tasty alternative protein, and have the option to substitute the brioche with an Udi's® Gluten-Free bun.

Sausage lovers will rejoice with the addition of Nathan's® Famous all-beef hot dogs, featuring a choice of savory toppings from relish and chopped onion to all-meat chili and Wisconsin cheddar cheese. Rounding out changes to the new menu is the kids' mini-burger now made with a Kings Hawaiian® roll, and a tasty new shareable starter - Loaded Street Tots®. Also known for its hand-spun shakes and floats, Johnny Rockets will continue to offer Original and Deluxe flavors, from Oreo® Cookies & Cream to Chocolate Peanut Butter, each made with the finest USDA certified premium vanilla ice cream, whole milk, and real whipped cream. Johnny Rockets' new menus now include nutritional and calorie count information as mandated by government regulations.

"We are proud to announce these exciting innovations to the Johnny Rockets menu," said James Walker, President of Operations and Development of Johnny Rockets. "These changes emphasize our commitment to the quality premium burgers that the Johnny Rockets brand is known for, and strives to meet the evolving tastes of our loyal customers with an expanded range of flavorful, healthful menu choices. We're confident that partnerships with leading specialty food brands, from Nathans Hot Dogs and King's Hawaiian Bread to Gardein, will ensure our restaurants have something for everyone in the family to enjoy. We're looking to generate excitement and anticipation with fans of the Johnny Rockets experience as we roll out these menu updates."

Johnny Rockets Fresh New Menu Changes

Premium Certified Angus Beef® Burgers are fresh, never frozen, flavorful and juicy, cooked-to-order and served on toasted brioche buns. Choose from six favorite featured menu varieties including The Original, made with crisp shredded lettuce, fresh tomato, chopped onion, relish, crinkle-cut pickles, mustard and mayonnaise, to The Spicy Houston, made with spicy jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, and Smokin' Chipotle Ranch sauce. All burgers can now be substituted with Udi's Gluten Free Buns, a delicious nutritious alternative.

Gardein™ Black Bean Burger are a savory blend of black beans, brown rice, corn and bell peppers, which make for a flavorful, gluten-free veggie burger loaded with flavor. Served with fresh tomato, crisp leaf lettuce on a whole-wheat bun.

Nathan's® Hot Dogs, known for their high quality all beef franks and buns, are gluten-free and contain no artificial colors or flavors and no by-products. An All-American fan favorite! Served with choices of mustard, chopped onions, relish or ketchup.

Loaded Street® Tots is a tasty shareable starter plate full of crispy potato tots loaded with melted cheese, chili cheese and bacon cheese. Perfect for sharing with a friend or two.

Kids-only mini-burgers featuring Kings® Hawaiian rolls cater to tiny tummies 12 and under with small-size portions, topped with cheese, and served with American fries and a drink.

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned, international restaurant franchise that serves top quality, fresh and innovative food. Its chef-inspired menu includes everything from burgers handcrafted with Certified Angus Beef® and tasty chicken sandwiches cooked-to-order, to signature vegan options like the Gardein™ Black Bean Burger®, crispy fries and rich, delicious shakes and malts. True to its dynamic spirit, Johnny Rockets drew inspiration from the ever-evolving young generations and is infusing a modern twist into its iconic style, food, and dining experience. With more than 400 franchise and corporate locations in 28 countries, Johnny Rockets customers can find friendly service, upbeat music and a relaxed, fun atmosphere around the globe. For more information, please visit www.johnnyrockets.com, or follow Johnny Rockets on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Johnny Rockets