JJ’s Red Hots Announces Month-Long Collaboration with Fellow Charlotte Restaurants Featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive Ins & Dives

JJ’s Dog of the Week Series to Feature Elaborate Creations from Charlotte’s Fellow Food Geniuses

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) In a Queen City collaboration second to bun, Charlotte’s Hot Dog King JJ’s Red Hots, which was featured earlier this year on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on Food Network, is teaming with 5 area restaurants who share the same esteemed Triple D honor.

Through its renowned five-year-old Dog of the Week program, in which the national-award winning Hot Dog and Sausage brand features outrageously creative Hot Dogs each week, JJ’s has collaborated with five local restaurant businesses to create hot dogs inspired by menu items that have been featured on the acclaimed show.

DDD’s Guy Fieri with JJ’s Founder Jonathan Luther

“We realize what an honor it is to be featured on Triple D on Food Network and we wanted to have some fun with other Charlotte restaurants featured on the show to make some kick-ass Hot Dogs,” said JJ’s proprietor Jonathan Luther. “We are set for great month and I think our guests are going to be thrilled with the creativity and ingenuity from Charlotte’s best.”

Beginning today through September 3, JJ’s fans can enjoy the following:

Papi Queso – The Pig Mac

Papi Queso (Season 26, Episode 4)

July 31 – August 6

The Pig Mac: Pulled Pork, Mac & Cheese, Caramelized Bourbon Onions

“This is one of the most exciting collaborations and we are stoked to kick off DDD-inspired Hot Dog week with a JJ’s spin on our mighty Pig Mac grilled cheese,” said Brian Stockholm with Papi Queso. “As huge fans of all of JJ’s creations, reinterpreting the Pig Mac into a DDD-inspired Hot Dog version of our signature grilled cheese sandwich seems perfect.”

Pinky’s – The Ding Dong

Pinky’s (Season 22, Episode 10)

August 7 – 13

The Ding Dong: Crunchy Peanut Butter, Honey Cilantro Slaw, Hot Sriracha

“Ding Dong Style started as The Ding Dong Chicken Sandwich I created out of much love for Thai food and Asian influences in general that are so full of flavor,” said Greg Auten with Pinky’s Westside Grill. “Then it quickly turned into Ding Dong Style featuring crunchy peanut butter, cilantro-honey slaw and sriracha sauce available on any sandwich, burger or hot dog as people kept ordering it on everything so now you can get it on anything. We are honored that JJ’s want to try it as their Dog of the Week.”

Bang Bang Burgers – Bang Bang Burgdog

Bang Bang Burgers (Season 26, Episode 5)

August 14 – 20

Bang Bang Burgdog: All Beef Hot Dog, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Homemade Pickles and “Bang Burger Sauce

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives feature owner-operated ‘non-chain’ restaurants that offer a more creative, thought-felt, higher-quality product because owner operators tend to pour their heart and soul into what they do,” said Bang Bang Burgers owner Joe Huang. “Bang Bang Burgers is proud to be part of the Charlotte Triple D family. Please swing by JJ’s to try the Bang Bang Burgdog and all of the other sexy creations featuring Triple D restaurant-inspired specials.”

The Improper Pig – Improper Charcuterie

The Improper Pig (Season 26, Episode 5)

August 21 – 27

Improper Charcuterie: Andouille Sausage, Brisket, Pimento Cheese, Slaw, JJ’s House Chips, Pickled Red Onions]

“We are very excited about being a part of the Dog Week series, and supporting a fellow local restaurant that was featured on the show,” said The Improper Pig’s Marketing Manager Fernanda Zendejas. “’Our Hot Dog is a reflection of how ‘improper’ we are, we like to think of The Improper Pig as a portal to the barbecue explorer’s world and this Hot Dog captures all of that.”

TIN Kitchen – Buffalo Cauli Dog

TIN Kitchen (Season 22, Episode 10)

August 28 – September 3

Buffalo Cauli Dog: Roasted Cauliflower, Buffalo Sauce, Celery Root Slaw, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Scallions

“The buffalo cauliflower with celery root slaw and bleu cheese is TIN Kitchen’s play on vegetarian chicken wings in the form of a taco,” said Tin Kitchen’s Office and Events Manager Diana Anthony. “We are excited to see the evolution of this dish in collaboration with JJ Red Hot’s!”

“The has to be the coolest collaboration ever,” said JJ’s Chief Brand Officer Brandy Newton. “We have such great respect for these partners and after seeing their creations, it’s easy to see how they gained national recognition, just like JJ’s.”

JJ’s DDD Dog of the Week promotion happens as the brand remains on an incredible roll that began on July 4th five years ago. In addition to February’s “Triple D” feature on Food Network and making Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list for two years running, JJ’s has swept all of Charlotte’s Best Hot Dog awards in the past five years. Most recently, JJ’s was named by Tabelog as One of The 10 Most Unique Hotdog Joints in America, was cited by Spoon University as The 50 Best Foods to Eat in Charlotte Before You Die and as one of the 10 Best Hot Dog Joints Across the State by North Carolina’s Our State magazine.

About JJ’s Red Hots

JJ’s Red Hots is the premier purveyor of “hand-crafted” char-grilled hot dogs and sausages with two locations and several portable vehicles in the Charlotte metropolitan area. The restaurant concept is built on solid, hardworking values and is modeled after venerable establishments like Ted’s in Buffalo, NY, Gene and Jude’s in Chicago, and many others. Still, JJ’s is a true American original featuring house-made, scratch prepared sides and toppings served alongside time tested, revered American brands like Weber’s Mustard, Martin’s Rolls, Cheerwine and Coca-Cola. Perhaps most proudly, JJ’s Red Hots serves smokehouse hot dogs from Sahlen’s Meat Packing Company in Buffalo, NY. Sahlen’s is a 146-year-old company that remains family owned and operated, and makes, in our opinion, the best hot dogs in the world.

