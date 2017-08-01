Jimboy’s Tacos Hires Powerhouse Communications

Agency Retained to Increase Brand Awareness for the Home of the Original American Taco

Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Jimboy’s Tacos, “Home of the Original American Taco,” has tapped Powerhouse Communications, a creative PR agency specializing in the foodservice and franchise industries, to support the brand refresh and increase both consumer and franchise awareness as the company plans for significant expansion. With a majority of its 38 locations operating in Northern California, Jimboy’s is focused on outer market growth with a concentration in Southern California, having recently signed a 20-store deal with the first location scheduled to open this winter. There are currently two southland locations open in Aliso Viejo and Anaheim, California.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Powerhouse team as we work to reimagine a beloved restaurant and take our brand to the next level,” said Bob Andersen, chief executive officer for Jimboy’s Tacos. “We’re impressed with what Powerhouse has accomplished for other foodservice brands and we’re confident their expertise and creative energy will prove to be an asset as we introduce the one-of-a-kind Jimboy’s experience to new guests around the country.”

Jimboy’s signature Original Ground Beef Taco was born from founder Jim Knudson’s simple goal: serve the best tasting taco possible. Made fresh with seasoned ground beef, American cheese and lettuce in a crispy stone-ground corn shell dusted with parmesan cheese, the Original Taco was first served from a food trailer in 1954 and quickly gained a cult following. Today, loyal guests continue to enjoy Knudson’s original creation along with a menu of longtime favorites including grilled burritos, fries and more.

“When I first bit into a Jimboy’s taco, the world stood still. There’s just something about their insanely craveable food that makes you an instant fan, and I can’t wait to spread the Jimboy’s love all over Southern California and beyond!” said Kristin Daher, agency president. “We’re looking forward to bringing massive attention to the unique brand and being a part of something that we know people are going to love!”

For more information and to find your nearest location, please visit www.jimboystacos.com.

About Powerhouse Communications

Powerhouse Communications is An Ideas Agency™ offering a wide range of public relations, brand strategy and social media services. Specializing in the foodservice and franchise industries, the Agency represents a diverse client roster comprised of both private and public companies along with emerging and established brands. The Powerhouse team is made up of talented storytellers and hungry thought leaders who are equally focused on the imaginative and strategic elements of the agency’s work, and is successful at generating impactful awareness where it counts. For more information, visit www.powerhousecomm.com or call (949) 261-2216. Powerhouse Communications is located at 1231 E. Dyer Rd., Ste. 238, Santa Ana, CA 92705.

About Jimboy’s Tacos

Known today as the home of the Original American Taco, Jimboy’s Tacos got its start from a food trailer in King’s Beach, Tahoe, CA in 1954, when founder Jim “Jimboy” Knudson made it his goal to pioneer the best tasting taco out there. Made fresh with seasoned ground beef, freshly shredded cheese and lettuce in a crispy stone-ground corn shell dusted with parmesan cheese, the brand’s beloved best-selling Original Ground Beef Taco continues to be enjoyed by loyal guests along with its well-rounded menu of fast and affordable choices including tacos, grilled burritos, salads, enchiladas, fries and more. With 38 locations across California and Nevada, Jimboy’s has set its sights on strategic expansion throughout the Western region of the United States, and is projected to double in size by the end of 2019. With a refreshed marketing strategy and reimagined restaurant design featuring a modern look and flexible footprint, as well as a simple operations model and relatively low cost of entry, Jimboy’s presents an attractive franchising opportunity for passionate candidates interested in growing with the brand. For more information please visit www.jimboystacos.com.

Media Contact:

Samantha Tyson

Powerhouse Communications

www.powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

samantha@powerhousecomm.com