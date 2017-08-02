Jennifer Fisher Launches JF Curry Salt

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Fisher announces the next addition to her condiment line with the launch of Jennifer Fisher Curry Salt. Jennifer Fisher Curry Salt is an alternative to the traditional table salt, an aromatic blend soaked in flavor created as a finishing or marinating salt for anything from protein to vegetables. Says Fisher, "In thinking about a follow up to our classic Jennifer Fisher Universal Salt, I wanted a savory addition that could still be a universal seasoning but something that would amplify and broaden flavor."

Jennifer Fisher Curry Salt Ingredients: Kosher Salt, Japanese Yellow Curry Powder, Organic Dried Cilantro, Organic Crushed Chili Pepper, Black Pepper

Jennifer Fisher Curry Salt retails for $12 at https://jenniferfisherjewelry.com/collections/lifestylegoods.

ABOUT JENNIFER FISHER: In 2005, after the birth of her first son, Jennifer Fisher was looking for a piece of jewelry to wear that not only represented him, but also expressed her own personal style. Unable to find anything unique, Jennifer designed a piece with her son's name on the front that she styled with a long thick-link chain. Friends, family, and strangers began to request that Jennifer design one for them; thus Jennifer Fisher Jewelry was born. By 2011, Jennifer had garnered a significant following. In order to offer her signature jewelry to a growing customer base, she expanded her line with the launch of the brass collection, focusing on large statement pieces at an accessible price point. Jennifer became a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) in June 2013. In May 2014, Jennifer opened her first store on lower 5th Avenue in New York City. Additionally, Jennifer was recognized for her accomplishments as a designer when she was a top ten finalist in the 2012 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund competition and was nominated for the CFDA Swarovski Accessories award in 2014. Jennifer received the Influencer of the Year award at the 2016 20th Annual Accessories Council ACE Awards. Most recently, Jennifer joined the American Express Platinum Collective Board, serving as an advisor and giving exclusive insight to the new generation of Platinum card members. For more information, please visit www.Jenniferfisherjewelry.com.

