Jennifer Chasteen Promoted to VP of Brand Strategy & Activation

Industry Expert Brings Over 20 Years of Experience Linking Menu, Product Innovation, Guest Experience

Jennifer Chasteen has been with Church’s Chicken since 2014 and previously served as the brand’s Senior Director of Brand Activation.

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) In keeping with its commitment to become the global franchisor of choice, Church’s Chicken® has promoted Jennifer Chasteen to the newly-created position of Vice President of Brand Strategy & Activation.

Since joining the organization in 2015, Chasteen has served in progressive roles as Director of New Product Development and, most recently, as Senior Director of Brand & Product Strategy. Chasteen brings more than 20 years QSR and foodservice marketing expertise to the new role, in which she will lead multiple teams responsible for national calendar and product strategy, inclusive of regional and local field marketing activation.

“Jennifer has been instrumental in defining marketing strategies that amplify Church’s purpose of creating great chicken experiences that guests love,” said Hector Munoz, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Church’s. “Paired with her deep activation expertise, that vision will now carry all the way through to the local marketplace.”

Chasteen is an alumnus of Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

“I’m very excited to bring a strong, unified strategic marketing direction to life for Church’s,” said Chasteen. “We have a terrific team that’s committed to creating even more compelling consumer touch points across our national footprint and of course, building profitable sales for our restaurants.”

