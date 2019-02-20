What’s better than the delicious taste of a Samoa Girl Scout cookie? One that’s packaged with an image of hunky “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa! Enterprising Girl Scout Charlotte Holmberg of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, found a way to make her cookie sales go viral by repackaging Samoas as “Momoas” and slapping a sizzling image of the Hawaiian-born actor on them, according to Denver, Colorado’s KUSA.

Charlotte’s mother, who works in marketing, saw the photo of the “Aquaman” star on Facebook and immediately realized its potential in helping her daughter sell lots of cookies. “The moms are getting really excited and they're saying that they need them,” Charlotte told KUSA.

Fifth-grader, Charlotte Holmberg, saw sales of her Girl Scout cookies 'sky-rocket' after putting a photo of shirtless Jason Momoa on her boxes.



She's selling 'Momoas' instead of 'Samoas' now. pic.twitter.com/llZ5PcIeBA — UberFacts (@UberFacts) February 20, 2019

Samoas, which go by the alternative name of Caramel deLites in some parts of the country, are a delicious mix of coconut, chocolate, caramel and vanilla cookie. They even earned the coveted No. 1 spot on our ranking of the best Girl Scout cookies ever.

This youngster’s ingenuity makes perfect sense, because the beloved actor is a confirmed fan of Girl Scout cookies, and Samoas in particular. Back in 2017, Momoa posted a photo on Instagram of him posed with Girl Scouts and held up two boxes, showcasing his favorites with the hashtags #samoasforlife and #donttouchmyshortbread. He captioned the photo, “Support the @girlscouts and my addiction. Yum yum eat'm up Girl Scout cookies.”

For Charlotte’s sake, we hope the father of two (he's married to actress Lisa Bonet) follows in the footsteps of actor Donald Glover, also known as rapper Childish Gambino, who bought 113 boxes of Thin Mints from a Girl Scout who made a viral parody of his song “Redbone.”

The Girl Scouts of Colorado posted Charlotte’s innovative cookie packaging on Facebook and wrote, “Love that creativity!” Charlotte even earned the official Girl Scouts title of Top Cookie CEO for her sales achievements, which sounds like the coolest job ever. Unlike the Girl Scout who sold over 300 boxes of cookies outside a weed dispensary and faced possibly losing her cookie sales awards for hawking them in a commercial area, the organization is all in favor of the movie star/cookie mashup!

Even without a shirtless movie star on the box, we think Girl Scout cookies are all pretty tasty. If you haven’t had the pleasure of buying Girl Scout cookies from an enterprising Scout yet, you can always fire up the oven and make the best cookie in your state.