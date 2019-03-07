Irish Crème Drinks Return to Dunkin’ For The First Time in Five Years

Want to get a jump on celebrating St. Patrick’s Day? Head to your nearest Dunkin’ location to try one of the doughnut chain’s Irish crème flavored coffees and espresso drinks, which are back on the menu for the first time in five years.

The Irish crème flavor will be offered in hot, iced and frozen coffees, as well as espresso drinks. They’ll be served up at participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide in March while supplies last.

Lucky you! Our Irish Creme coffees and Mint Brownie donut are back! Get them before your luck runs out ☘️ pic.twitter.com/2NCjfH82oJ — O'Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) March 6, 2019

And the chain’s mint brownie doughnut will also be bringing diners the luck of the Irish. The square-shaped treat combines mint brownie batter filling, light green colored icing and crumbled brownie topping.

The chain’s already had one famous Irish-American visitor: Youngest New Kid on the Block Joey McIntyre helped the restaurant serve up some of the specialty coffee drinks.

.@joeymcintyre came down the block 😂 (see what we did there?) to spread some luck with our returning Irish Creme coffees ☘️ pic.twitter.com/1IcRIY7Rqc — O'Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) March 6, 2019

"March can be a long, cold month, but St. Patrick's Day and the end of Mardi Gras bring opportunities for pure joy,” Tony Weisman, Dunkin’ U.S. chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “With the return of Irish crème and the addition of our Mint Brownie Donut, we're making the spirit of celebration last all month long."

If Dunkin’ diners want to save some green during this Irish month, they should follow the rainbow to Dunkin’ between 2 and 6 pm each day in March, when medium-sized iced coffees will sell for $2. And before you go, check out the healthiest and unhealthiest Dunkin’ food.