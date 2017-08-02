Introducing New Organic Good & Go! Snacks From Horizon®

The first refrigerated organic snack packs made for kids

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Organic®, a leading national organic dairy brand, recently announced the launch of a new line of snacking products. Horizon Organic Good & Go! Snacks are great to peel open before sports practice and a convenient staple for school lunches. With 5 or more grams of protein per pack, it's a deliciously easy way to keep kids going. Available in three irresistible combinations kids love, these products offer new feel-good snacking options for all families.

"Horizon Organic Good & Go! Snacks are an ideal choice for busy families looking for great tasting snacks made with the goodness of organic ingredients," said Mike Skibinski, Director of Marketing for Horizon. "We are always looking for new ways to introduce consumers to the benefits of organic, and with these new snack options, the convenience of organic products are even more irresistible."

Horizon's Good & Go! line complements the brand's existing line of organic snacking products. The brand remains as committed as ever to supporting organic agriculture and the nearly 700 family farmers with whom Horizon partners. In fact, these new products provide an opportunity to grow consumer awareness of the benefits of organic, while creating more demand for organic ingredients and a way to support more organic farmers.

Horizon snack products can be found in the snack aisle. More information and a store locator tool are available at www.horizon.com.

About Horizon

Horizon believes the choice for a healthy family and a healthy planet should be an easy one. Horizon offers a delicious variety of certified organic dairy products to satisfy a broad range of consumer needs, and offers pantry staples such as Mac & Cheese. Horizon's commitment to a healthier planet includes supporting clean, renewable energy for the production of its products with renewable energy certificates (RECs). Horizon works with more than 600 active and transitioning family farmers across the U.S. Founded in 1991, Horizon was a pioneer in the organic industry, the first company to supply organic milk nationally, and remains committed to providing great-tasting dairy products that make it easy for moms to provide nutritious options for their kids. For more information about Horizon's organic dairy products, visit www.horizon.com.

About DanoneWave

Headquartered in White Plains, New York, and Broomfield, Colorado, the mission of DanoneWave is to bring health through food to as many people as possible via its diverse offering of dairy and plant-based foods in high growth and evolving categories. The ambition of DanoneWave is to produce healthful foods that create economic and social value and nurture natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Every time we eat and drink, we vote for the world we want. And as the largest public benefit corporation in the US, DanoneWave is taking bold steps for social good in North America. DanoneWave is a subsidiary of Danone and more information is available at http://www.danone.com/en/for-all/our-mission-in-action/danone-whitewave/.

