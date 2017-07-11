Insomnia Cookies to Open Real Estate Search to All 48 States in the Continental U.S.

Philadelphia, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Insomnia Cookies, the Nation’s largest warm cookie delivery concept announced today that they will open their real estate search to all 48 states in the continental United States. The announcement furthers the brand’s continued focus on company-owned growth.

Insomnia Cookies has seen unprecedented growth over the last fourteen years since its beginnings in the University of Pennsylvania dorm room of Founder and CEO Seth Berkowitz. The brand celebrated their 100th opening last year and currently boasts 116 locations in 32 states. The concept’s locations are focused in areas that have a large college or university presence (defined as 10,000 or more full-time students), as well as dense urban markets with heavy nighttime and/or daytime traffic. The official search includes spaces ranging from 500-1,200 square feet.

“Insomnia’s growth has been fueled by our fans across the country. In the past few years we have expanded out of our core markets like Philadelphia, New York and Chicago and have been met with great success. In keeping with our commitment of continued progress in everything we do, opening the real estate search to all of the continental U.S. makes complete sense,” said Dave Lasus, Chief Operating Officer. “We have given careful thought to our expansion since day one. We are particularly excited about having reached this milestone and are optimistic about the search.”

Insomnia Cookies is accepting site submissions. Parties interested in learning more about Insomnia Cookies’ real estate needs are encouraged to go to their website and submit a site recommendation https://insomniacookies.com/contact#estate

About Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is a rapidly expanding late-night bakery concept with offices in both New York and Philadelphia. Founded in a college dorm room, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of its fans ever since. The company specializes in delivering warm, delicious cookies right to the doors of individuals and companies alike. Whether you’re feeding a craving or a crowd, Insomnia Cookies’ offerings of cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice-cream and even cold milk has you covered. For more information, visit www.insomniacookies.com.

Contact:

Megan Bruton

Chief Marketing Officer

Insomnia Cookies

215-261-7226