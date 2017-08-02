CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHS), today announced that Han Kieftenbeld, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will address the Jefferies 2017 Industrials Conference, in New York City, on August 8, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).
To access a live or replay webcast of the event, please visit Investor Relations Events at www.innophos.com. The replay will be available until November 6, 2017.
About the Company
Innophos is a leading international producer of specialty ingredient solutions that deliver far-reaching, versatile benefits for the food, health, nutrition and industrial markets. We leverage our expertise in the science and technology of blending and formulating phosphate, mineral and botanical based ingredients to help our customers offer products that are tasty, healthy, nutritious and economical. Headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, Innophos has manufacturing operations across the United States, in Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, please visit www.innophos.com. 'IPHS-G'
Investor Contact
Media Contact
Mark Feuerbach
Ryan Flaim
Innophos
Sharon Merrill Associates
609-366-1204
617-542-5300
investor.relations@innophos.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innophos-to-present-at-jefferies-2017-industrials-conference-300498201.html
SOURCE Innophos Holdings, Inc.
A young man paid $10,000 for less than an ounce of ultra-rare Macallan scotch
You don’t have to be a hardcore hiker to enjoy the best trails in the world
A group of small-scale farmers took large-scale legal action against the agriculture conglomerate
No matter the location, devoted surfers will find a way to shred