Industry Veteran Bob Drinon Joins Toast Vodka As CEO

Former Breakthru Beverage President Brings 30 Years of Experience to Miami's Thriving Coconut Water Vodka Brand; Sights Set for Florida Expansion

MIAMI, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Toast™ Vodka today announces the appointment of Bob Drinon as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Drinon joins Toast after spending 30 years heading nationally top-ranked beverage distribution groups, having served senior leadership roles at world-class brands including Breakthru Beverage Group and Premier Beverage Company. Drinon's CEO appointment signifies the next chapter in store for the thriving Miami-born spirit.

"We are excited by the energy and expertise Bob brings to our growing Toast Vodka family. His in-depth knowledge of the spirits and beverage industry makes him a strong addition to our senior team and poises Toast for major growth well beyond our successful grassroots expansion in South Florida. Toast, represents the anthem of celebration and is a brand with a mission to connect people and causes. Bob is a living example of that not only through his professional career but in his philanthropic endeavors with his wife, Susan," says Dieuveny "DJ" Louis, aka Mr. Toast, founder of Toast™ Vodka.

As CEO for Toast™ Vodka, Bob will lead and oversee the brand's strategic development and marketing efforts, starting in South Florida and expanding regionally to both national and international markets.

For over 30 years, Bob has held multiple leadership positions, including serving as Vice President, Managing Director and Sales Director of Premier Beverage before serving as President and CEO of Charmer Sunbelt Group's Florida Operation, where he spent an impressive 21 years of his career before the company united with Wirtz Beverage Group to form Breakthru Beverage Group.

Drinon brings a diverse knowledge of spirits growth and distribution to his CEO role at Toast, previously holding the position of President of Breakthru Beverage Group's South Region, where he was responsible for aligning market strategies between the company's operations in Florida, South Carolina and Virginia, while also serving as President and Chief Executive Officer for Breakthru Beverage Florida (formerly known as Premier Beverage Company). During his tenure at Breakthru Beverage Group, Drinon helped shape and grow the company's portfolio brands including Jack Daniels and Stolichnaya, garnering the company distinction as one of the largest distributors of wine, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages in the state of Florida.

Drinon is a member of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, Broward Workshop and CEO Council Member of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance. He holds an executive Master's degree in Business Administration from Harvard University. Bob and his wife Susan are known for their passion and support of several local and national charities including the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Junior Achievement and Memorial Sloane Kettering Cancer Center, and were recently recognized at the Association of Fundraising Professionals gala as Philanthropists of the Year with Breakthru Beverage Florida. They currently live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Toast™ Vodka

Toast™ Vodka is an ultra-premium Florida-based spirits company headquartered in Miami, FL, bottled and produced in Saint Petersburg. The company was founded with a mission to become the anthem of celebration, following entertainment mogul founder Dieuveny "DJ" Louis's firsthand witnessing of the tragic 7.0 magnitude earthquake to hit his home of Haiti. Following four years of development, the company entered the South Florida spirits market in 2015 and took home the Gold at the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition in the same year. Toast™ Vodka is made with 100% Gluten Free corn, six-times distilled, non-GMO and unflavored coconut water. "Toast" has been the theme to celebrating life's highlights for centuries, and Toast™ Vodka believes there is always something in life to Toast. To Life, To Love, To Us. For more information, visit www.ToastVodka.com.

