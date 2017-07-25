Impossible Burger Debuts July 25 at Gott's Roadside in San Francisco Bay Area

- Impossible Burger will be on the menu starting today at Gott's four locations in the Bay Area- Family-owned and operated, Gott's is a "different kind of burger joint" focused on high-quality food, sustainability and local sourcing- Gott's is the latest in a sales expansion as Impossible Foods scales up production at first large-scale plant

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Impossible Burger debuts today at the Northern California favorite, Gott's Roadside, known for its modern approach to American roadside classics and California favorites.

Gott's Roadside will serve the plant-based burger from Impossible Foods at four Bay Area locations -- excluding the newest location at the San Francisco International Airport. The modern roadside restaurant will incorporate the Impossible Burger into the menu mix, stacked with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and Gott's secret sauce on a toasted egg bun.

"We took the spirit of the American drive-in, much like our original St. Helena location, and modernized it for the 21st century -- made-to-order meals with fresh, locally sourced and sustainable ingredients," said Clay Walker, President of Gott's Roadside. "Our customers have been asking for an alternative option such as a plant-based burger like the Impossible Burger, and we're excited to give it the Gott's treatment."

Gott's: High-quality, sustainable food in casual environment

Gott's Roadside was founded in 1999 in St. Helena by brothers Joel and Duncan Gott. Respected by critics and praised on social media, Gott's Roadside helped re-ignite America's infatuation with the roadside diner – while modernizing the casual concept with high quality food and a focus on locally sourced ingredients. Gott's Roadside's commitment to local sourcing also extends to the glass with a California-centric list of wines and beers.

Eighteen years after its founding, Gott's has expanded from its original St. Helena location to include others at Napa's Oxbow Public Market, San Francisco's Ferry Building Marketplace, Palo Alto's Town & Country Village, and the San Francisco International Airport, with two new locations expected to open Fall of 2017 in Walnut Creek and Greenbrae in Marin County.

Impossible Foods: Scale starts now

The Impossible Burger is the world's only burger that looks, handles, smells, cooks and tastes similar to ground beef from cows -- but it's made entirely from plants, with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals.

The Impossible Burger has no hormones, antibiotics, cholesterol or artificial flavors. The Impossible Burger uses 75% less water, generates 87% fewer greenhouse gases and requires 95% less land than conventional ground beef from cows.

In development since 2011, the Impossible Burger debuted in July 2016 in New York City at Chef David Chang's restaurant Momofuku Nishi. It's now available in about 40 restaurants nationwide. Please see the full list on our website.

Later this summer, Impossible Foods will launch production at its first large-scale manufacturing plant. The plant, in Oakland, Calif., will begin producing Impossible Burgers in mid-August and ship them directly to restaurant clients from coast to coast.

As the plant scales up production, Impossible Foods will be able to supply Impossible Burgers to more and more restaurants. The company plans to launch Impossible Burgers at more fine-dining restaurants and multi-unit chains throughout the United States.

After that, Impossible Foods plans to introduce Impossible Burger in retail locations and in key regions internationally. The company is also developing additional plant-based meat and dairy products.

About Impossible Foods:

Based in Redwood City, California, Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious meat and dairy products directly from plants -- with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. Impossible Foods is a private company with financial backing from Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors and others. The company was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., formerly a biochemistry professor and Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator at Stanford University.

More information:

