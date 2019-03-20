Hop Over to IKEA For an All-You-Can-Eat Swedish Easter Buffet

For some shoppers, IKEA is less about the affordable, assemble-it-yourself furniture and more about the Scandinavian food served in the chain’s restaurants. Those folks need to mark their calendars now to celebrate the chain’s Easter Påskbord, an all-you-can-eat buffet.

The Best Grocery Store in Every State

"We are excited to celebrate the Påskbord tradition with our customers this Easter," Krista Boyer of IKEA says in a statement. "Påskbord is all about spending time with family and friends and sharing the Swedish traditions."

You don’t have to wait all the way until Easter, which is on April 21 this year. Easter Påskbord will be celebrated on April 5 at participating IKEA stores.

The all-you-can eat buffet will feature traditional Swedish favorites, including Swedish meatballs with lingonberry jam, marinated salmon, assorted Swedish cheeses, Swedish cucumber salad, and traditional breads, cookies and desserts.

Seating is limited, so get your tickets in advance at your local IKEA store. (Not sure where that is? Check the location finder on the company’s website.) Tickets are $16.99 for adults and $4.99 for kids 12 and under. Join the company’s free loyalty program, IKEA FAMILY, to receive a discount.

While you’re at IKEA, see if you can scoop up this adorable flat-pack chocolate Easter bunny. Like IKEA furniture, it needs to be assembled, but with only three pieces, any bunny can do it. And speaking of Easter, here are 8 interesting Easter food traditions from around the world.