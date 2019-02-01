Start stacking up room. IHOP restaurants announced that their annual Free Pancake Day is coming on March 12. And in addition to the free flapjacks, guests will have the chance to help kids fighting serious illness.

“Every year we look forward to kicking off our IHOP Free Pancake Day – Flip it Forward for Kids campaign because it combines the two things we love most – pancakes and helping our communities,” Stephanie Peterson, IHOP executive director of communications, said in a statement. “Our new event name reflects our desire to do good and support charities like Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.”

Passionate pancake-eaters should visit any IHOP on March 12 during specified hours (usually 7 am to 7 pm, though location hours may vary). There, they can order a free stack of IHOP original buttermilk pancakes and also donate to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Shriners Hospitals for Children. Guests who donate $5 to purchase a wall icon now through March 12 will receive a $5 coupon good for a future purchase of $10 or more at participating restaurants.

Three kids who’ve been treated at Children’s Miracle Network hospitals were honored as Kid Chefs for their creative pancake recipes. Coleman Giles, 15; Nellie Mainor, 8; and Brody Simoncini, 6 were selected for their creativity and personal stories of bravery and perseverance.



IHOP IHOP finalists Brody Simoncini, 6, Coleman Giles, 15, and Nellie Mainor, 8 showcase their pancake creations.

“All three of our IHOP Kid Chef finalists — Coleman, Nellie and Brody — inspired us with their incredible stories of courage and wowed us with their creative pancake recipes,” Peterson said.

Coleman’s pancake creation, the Hawaiian Luau, incorporates a number of fruits, including banana, pineapple and coconut. Nellie’s PaNellie Unicorn Pancakes serves up multi-colored buttermilk pancakes, sprinkles and a unicorn face, including an ice-cream cone horn. And Brody’s Oreo Oh My Goodness, bakes Oreo cookie pieces into a stack of two buttermilk pancakes topped with vanilla icing and more cookie pieces.

