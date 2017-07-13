In honor of National Ice Cream Day this Sunday, July 16th, we decided to host our own Ice Cream Parlor Party. And what better spot to enjoy ice cream than under an umbrella by a pool in The Hamptons?! From sundaes to sprinkles, we ate it ALL.
First, we picked up our favorite ice cream flavors and set up our toppings bar. Seri has a new rolling cooler which was brilliant for us to fill with ice and store our ice cream in!
